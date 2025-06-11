Black Hills Corp. Receives Approval For 99 MW Dispatchable Generation Resource In South Dakota

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RAPID CITY, S.D., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its South Dakota electric utility subsidiary serving South Dakota and eastern Wyoming has received approval from the Wyoming Public Service Commission for a certificate of public convenience and necessity (CPCN) that supports the need for its Lange II Project, a 99 MW dispatchable generation resource in Rapid City, South Dakota. The approval allows commencement of construction of the project, which addresses a capacity deficit resulting from the retirement of other aging generation units, as well as an increase in planning reserve margin to ensure the utility has a reliable energy supply.

Lange II will include six reciprocating internal combustion engines (RICE) with dual-fuel optionality of natural gas and diesel, and related interconnection facilities. These were identified as the least-cost resource to continue to reliably serve customers in South Dakota and eastern Wyoming. The project is estimated to cost $280 million.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the safe, reliable and cost-effective electric service they depend on,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp.“Notably, these RICE units will enhance resiliency of the electric system and the ability to quickly respond to fluctuations in demand needs for our customers.”

Construction is planned to commence during the third quarter of 2025 and the project is expected to start serving customers in the second half of 2026.

