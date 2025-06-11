Black Hills Corp. Receives Approval For 99 MW Dispatchable Generation Resource In South Dakota
Lange II will include six reciprocating internal combustion engines (RICE) with dual-fuel optionality of natural gas and diesel, and related interconnection facilities. These were identified as the least-cost resource to continue to reliably serve customers in South Dakota and eastern Wyoming. The project is estimated to cost $280 million.
“We are committed to providing our customers with the safe, reliable and cost-effective electric service they depend on,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp.“Notably, these RICE units will enhance resiliency of the electric system and the ability to quickly respond to fluctuations in demand needs for our customers.”
Construction is planned to commence during the third quarter of 2025 and the project is expected to start serving customers in the second half of 2026.
Black Hills Corporation
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at
Investor Relations
Sal Diaz
605-399-5079
...
24-Hour Media Relations Line
888-242-3969
