Mytek Delivers Reliable Mobile IT Solution For Concord General Contracting
"After discussions with Concord, we identified their need for a dependable and scalable system that could adapt to their operations," stated Tim Tiller, CEO of MyTek. "Solving challenges like this is what we excel at, and we're proud to help Concord continue their growth with technology as a foundation."
The solution allows Concord to efficiently deploy customized IT setups at new job sites as soon as power is available. MyTek oversees the entire process, from site-specific research and hardware management to installation and relocation between projects. This approach minimizes disruptions and ensures consistent, secure access to cloud-based software.
Jessica Garcia, MyTek's Supervisor of Operations, highlighted the streamlined workflow, saying, "Now, Concord can simply submit a ticket for a new job site, and we handle the rest. We provide quotes for the best Internet options, manage all hardware inventory, and ensure seamless transitions, saving valuable time and resources."
Since implementing this repeatable infrastructure, Concord has experienced multiple benefits:
-
Real-time access to essential cloud-based applications
Enhanced productivity and reliability for site supervisors and subcontractors
Secure data sharing and communications at all job sites
Reduced internal IT resource strain for infrastructure management
Improved project efficiency and competitive bidding with immediate field access to company systems
Stephanie Ross, CFO of Concord, praised MyTek's proactive approach to IT partnerships. "MyTek has supported us not only with this innovative mobile solution but also with services like cybersecurity phishing training to meet compliance for our cyber insurance policy. Their solutions are integral to our focus on streamlining operations for our next stage of growth," she noted.
Ross added, "This mobile IT infrastructure is a game-changer for Concord. With MyTek's support, we're poised to handle the challenges of scaling up while staying efficient and competitive."
About MyTek
Since 2009, MyTek has been providing Arizona businesses with exceptional IT solutions and support. Specializing in managed IT services, helpdesk support, and IT consulting, MyTek ensures clients stay secure, efficient, and prepared for growth. With a dedication to proactive, creative solutions, MyTek leverages enterprise-level practices tailored for small and mid-sized organizations. To learn more, visit mytek.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Brenda Bryan
The Bryan Agency
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (602) 561-9758
SOURCE MyTek
