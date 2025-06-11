SBU Detains FSB Agent Who Helped Russia Prepare New Strike On Lviv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SBU reported that the detainee is a 57-year-old local unemployed man recruited by the Russian FSB via Telegram channels.

The main task of the agent was to locate military airbases in Ukraine's western region. To gather information, the traitor drove around the area in his car, searching for airfields that he believed were used by the army aviation.

During reconnaissance trips, the agent took photographs of targets with geographic references and marked their locations on Google Maps. At home, he compiled the collected data into reports for his FSB handler.

For communication, the agent used an anonymous chat in a messenger app and carefully deleted all correspondence after each session.

Despite these counter-surveillance measures, SBU cyber specialists uncovered the traitor's activities and documented his crimes. He was detained at his place of residence.

The SBU also took steps to secure the Ukrainian forces' locations.

During a search of the suspect's home, the SBU seized a phone containing evidence of espionage for the Russian intelligence agency.

SBU investigators have charged the agent under Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Earlier, the SBU also detained an unemployed woman who was correcting Russian strikes on Kharkiv.