LaMonica Gets Indicted for Assaulting ICE Officers
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, US Congresswoman LaMonica McIver was charged by a federal grand jury in New Jersey for allegedly assaulting officers at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility the previous month.
The indictment comes after McIver’s involvement in a protest outside the ICE facility in May, where tensions reportedly led to physical confrontations.
In a statement posted on X, US Attorney Alina Habba confirmed that a federal grand jury in Newark, New Jersey, had returned a three-count indictment against McIver, accusing her of "forcibly impeding and interfering with federal law enforcement officers."
Should McIver be convicted on all counts, she could face a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison.
The charges include a potential 8-year sentence for Count One, another 8 years for Count Two, and up to 1 year for Count Three, according to Habba's statement.
The altercation occurred on May 9 when McIver and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka were protesting the detention of immigrants outside the ICE facility.
During the demonstration, tensions escalated, resulting in pushing and shoving.
As Baraka was being arrested by ICE officers, McIver allegedly made "forcible contact," striking a Homeland Security Investigations agent with her forearm and using both of her forearms to strike an ICE officer, as outlined in the criminal complaint.
Prosecutors presented several still images from body camera footage of the officers, which reportedly show McIver making "multiple attempts to forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate and interfere with the agents attempting to take the Mayor into custody."
