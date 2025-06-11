ABM Selected To Provide Parking And Shuttle Transportation At Orlando International Airport

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, has been awarded a new contract by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) to provide parking and employee shuttle services at Orlando International Airport (MCO). With this 10-year agreement valued at approximately $300 million, ABM is now the trusted partner delivering both parking and shuttle transportation services at MCO, one of the busiest and fastest-growing airports in the United States.

The MCO shuttle program will be enabled with ABM VantageTM, ABM's advanced mobility intelligence platform which will deliver real-time data and analytics to improve fleet visibility, operational efficiency, and rider experience.

“This partnership reinforces ABM's leadership in managing large-scale transportation programs at major U.S. airports,” said Sean Bromfield, President of Aviation at ABM.“By pairing our proven transportation expertise with our industry-leading tech and data capabilities, we're delivering smarter, safer, and more efficient shuttle experiences for millions of travelers and airport employees. We're proud to support GOAA's innovation-forward vision at MCO.”

As part of the partnership, ABM will oversee the procurement, maintenance, and operation of a new fleet of 61 modern transit buses, bringing next-generation capability and rider comfort to both parking and employee shuttle operations. For the first time in MCO's history, the responsibility for capital investment and fleet maintenance will be fully managed by the contractor-reflecting GOAA's confidence in ABM's operational strength and financial stability.

For more information on ABM's parking and transportation services, visit .

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world's largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, over 100,000 ABM team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, more efficient, and more comfortable. ABM serves a wide range of industries including aviation, commercial real estate, education, manufacturing, and transportation infrastructure. With more than $8 billion in annual revenue, ABM partners with clients to optimize operations and enable long-term success. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

For more information, visit

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Valentino

ABM

...