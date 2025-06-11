List Of Technologically Progressive Featured Winners Represent Excellence In 2025 Supplytech Breakthrough Awards Program
LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe, today announced the featured award winners in the 4th annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program.
The approximate global supply chain market size is valued at $15.8B with an expected CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 to 2027. Perhaps more than any other sector, the logistics industry is facing constantly evolving challenges including disruption, demand volatility, margin compression as costs rise, and overall economic uncertainty. Risk management through technological innovation is a key factor in ensuring ongoing competitive and efficient supply chains. Evolving supply chain market dynamics include multi-vendor sourcing strategies, relocating manufacturing, and the adoption of advanced technology like AI.
The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
“Maybe more than anything else, at the heart of the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards, is our mission to celebrate innovations that push the boundaries of supply chain technology. By driving meaningful progress in logistics, inventory management and operational efficiency, not only do we accelerate success for end-consumers across the SupplyTech ecosystem, but we also inspire future progress,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards.“This year's class of featured winners live up to this aspiration through creativity, hard work, and ingenuity as they are creating a smarter, more connected future for the supply chain industry. From startups to established companies, our featured winners demonstrate exceptional leadership and a commitment to progress in logistics technology.”
The 2025 Featured SupplyTech Breakthrough winners include:
Demand Planning & Forecasting
Demand Forecasting Solution of the Year: Impact Analytics
Demand Forecasting Innovation of the Year: Manhattan Associates
Digital Freight Shipping
Overall Digital Freight Shipping Solution of the Year: CrossCountry Freight Solutions
Data and Analytics
Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year: Sifted
Overall Analytics Solution of the Year: Jungheinrich AG
Overall Data Solution of the Year: Bluspark
eCommerce Logistics
eCommerce Innovation of the Year: Salsify
Overall eCommerce Solution Provider of the Year: ReverseLogix
Inventory Management
Inventory Management Platform of the Year: GAINS
IoT, Sensors and Asset Tracking
Asset Tracking Software of the Year: LocatorX
Last Mile & Delivery
Last Mile Platform of the Year: ORTEC
Last Mile Innovation of the Year: Better Trucks
Last Mile Solution Provider of the Year: Burq
Transportation & Fleet Management
Fleet Management Company of the Year: Optimal Dynamics
Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC)
AIDC Company of the Year: TEKLYNX
Warehousing
Warehouse Technology Company of the Year: Mountain Leverage
Supply Chain Visibility (SCV)
SCV Platform of the Year: Deposco
SCV Innovation of the Year: Surgere
SCV Solution Provider of the Year: Loftware
Sourcing & Procurement
Sourcing Solution of the Year: Supplier.io
Sourcing and Procurement Company of the Year: Bamboo Rose
Material Handling
Material Handling Solution of the Year: Vaux, ArcBest
Material Handling Innovation of the Year: iWAREHOUSE® ObjectSense Detection & Notification System, The Raymond Corporation
Robotics
Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Solution of the Year: Yale RelayTM, Yale Lift Truck Technologies
Logistics
3PL Platform of the Year: Enveyo
3PL Innovation of the Year: Total Quality Logistics
3PL Company of the Year: Echo Global Logistics
Overall Logistics Solution Provider of the Year: GoBolt
Supply Chain Risk Management
Risk Management Solution of the Year: Sayari
Artificial Intelligence
AI-based SupplyTech Solution of the Year: Optimal Dynamics
Artificial Intelligence Innovation Award: Crisp
AI-based SupplyTech Solution Provider of the Year: Plus
Industry Leadership
Overall SupplyTech Innovation of the Year: Voxel
Overall SupplyTech Solution of the Year: EPG ONE, EPG
