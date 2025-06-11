'Meghalaya's Image Tarnished Because Of One Woman': Raja Raghuvanshi's Family Apologises, Demands Strict Action (WATCH)

Family members of Raja Raghuvanshi, the victim in the Meghalaya murder case, have apologised to the Meghalaya government, stating that their image had been tarnished due to the murder case.

Sachin Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, apologised to the Meghalaya government and said that the image of Meghalaya had been tarnished due to the crime.

#WATCH | Indore, MP: Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Sachin Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, says, "I want to apologise to the Meghalaya govt that because of one Sonam Raghuvanshi, the image of Meghalaya has been tarnished. The Meghalaya Police solved this case in 17... twitter/62ArXIeaGP

He also thanked the Meghalaya government for standing in their support.

"I want to apologise to the Meghalaya government that because of one Sonam Raghuvanshi, the image of Meghalaya has been tarnished. The Meghalaya Police solved this case in 17 days. I want to thank the Meghalaya government for standing with us. The Meghalaya govt cares for its tourists," the brother told ANI.

He also demanded strict action against the culprits.

Raja Raghuvanshi's father on murder

Meanwhile, Ashok Raghuvanshi, father of Raja Raghuvanshi, stated that Sonam Raghuvanshi had a 'mangal dosh', further stating that the murder was not the work of a lady alone.

#WATCH | Indore, MP: Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Ashok Raghuvanshi, father of Raja Raghuvanshi, says "...They (Sonam's family) should apologise to the Meghalaya Police. They have insulted the Meghalaya Police. I have faith in the Meghalaya Police. They have done a very good... twitter/YW4vlfuIWP

"A lady cannot do this alone. Other people must be involved in this. She had a 'mangal dosh', and she thought of killing her husband and marrying someone else... My son was very innocent..." he told ANI.

The father also demanded that Sonam's family apologise to the Meghalaya Police.

"They (Sonam's family) should apologise to the Meghalaya Police. They have insulted the Meghalaya Police. I have faith in the Meghalaya Police. They have done a very good job. I also apologise to the Meghalaya Police for the insult they suffered. Meghalaya Police found my son, although he was dead. A complete inquiry should be done and the culprits must be hanged..." he further stated.

Raja Raghuvanshi's brother seeks CBI probe

Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"A CBI inquiry should be done to reveal other aspects of the case... Sonam's mother should also be interrogated. She knows a lot of things which she has been hiding. Her mother has been lying from the beginning..." Vipin told ANI.

He also apologised to the Meghalaya Police.

"We want to apologise to Meghalaya CM and the entire population of the state for the mistakes we have made... More people will be arrested in this case," he further added.

#WATCH | Indore, MP: Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, says, "We want to apologise to Meghalaya CM and the entire population of the state for the mistakes we have done... More people will be arrested in this case. Sonam's mother should... twitter/TyYwbwVP9W

Mother of Raja Raghuvanshi, Uma Raghuvanshi, also demanded justice for her son and strict punishment of the culprits.

"I want justice for my son. The culprits should be punished. What has my son done? What was his mistake? Why was he killed?..." she told ANI.

Meghalaya murder case

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the victim, along with four others, including Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha and Anand, are accused of murdering Raja Raghuvanshi, who recently got married and went on a honeymoon to Meghalaya's body was found on June 2 in a gorge at Sohra near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya. Sonam Raghuvanshi was later found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya.