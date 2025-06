'100% Sure She Did It, Should Be Hanged': Sonam's Brother Blames Her For Raja's Murder In Meghalaya

Mother of Raja Raghuvanshi, Uma Raghuvanshi, on Wednesday said that Sonam's brother told her that his sister should be hanged to the media after meeting with Sonam's brother, Govind, Mother of Raja Raghuvanshi said, "Govind told me that Sonam should be hanged. He is pained for Raja, not Sonam...Govind is not at fault."

"I asked Govind if he had met Sonam. He said that he met her for three minutes. I asked him why he did not hit her? He said that he did not get a chance as there was media and Police..." she added.

Additionally, Raja Raghuvanshi's brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi said,“Govind (Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother) was in touch with me. He told me that he will be coming to my house and he wants to confess that his sister made a mistake. He wanted to say that his sister should be hanged for the mistake she made...”

Govind, who met with the family of Raja Raghuvanshi today, said that he is "100 per cent" sure that his sister committed the murder.

"According to the evidence found so far, I am 100% sure that she has committed this murder. All the accused in this case are related to Raj Kushwaha. We have broken our ties with Sonam Raghuvanshi. I apologise to Raja's family," Govind said Raghuvanshi, the wife of the victim, along with four others, including Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha and Anand, are accused of murdering Raja Raghuvanshi, who recently got married and went on a honeymoon to Meghalaya.

Raja's body was found on June 2 in a gorge at Sohra near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya. Sonam Raghuvanshi was later found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya.