Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market Size, Forecast & Research Report 2025-2033
Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market Overview
Base Year: 2024
Historical Years: 2019-2024
Forecast Years: 2025-2033
Market Growth Rate: 8.1% (2025-2033)
The bottled water market in Saudi Arabia is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising health consciousness, increasing demand for clean drinking water, and a growing preference for convenient hydration solutions. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the Saudi Arabia bottled water market size was valued at USD 2.6 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 5.4 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025-2033.
Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Industry Trends and Drivers:
The bottled water market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is thriving, with the rise in demand driven by an increase in health awareness and preference for safe and convenient hydration. The rising heat and urbanization are contributing to consumers turning to bottled water (for ongoing daily use) in their homes, at work, and while out in the world. Premium brands that provide mineral and purified water are becoming more popular, as well as local producers addressing the lower price segment of the bottled water market. The hospitality and tourism markets, aided by events like Expo 2030, are also increasing the demand for bottled water. Various retail channels, including supermarkets and e-commerce platforms are enabling consumers to access a plethora of products easily.
Cultural shifts towards wellness and awareness of tap water quality are driving this market. Packaging innovations, such as eco-friendly bottles and larger formats intended for family use, appeal to new buyers that are more eco-conscious. Increasing fitness trends and outdoor activities have resulted in higher demand for portable, high-quality bottled water. Marketing campaigns emphasizing purity and health benefits resonate with families and young professionals. In addition, regulations from governments guarantee product safety, which adds to consumer trust and confidence in quality. The bottled water market will remain on its upward trajectory as lifestyles and disposable incomes evolve to reflect an increase in emphasis on health and convenience.
Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Analysis by Type:
- Still Water
- Sparkling Water
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
-
Retail Channels
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Convenience/Grocery Stores
- Others
- Home and Office Delivery
- Foodservice
Analysis by Packaging Size:
- Less Than 330 ml
- 331 ml - 500 ml
- 501 ml - 1000 ml
- 1001 ml - 2000 ml
- 2001 ml - 5000 ml
- More than 5001 ml
Regional Analysis:
- Northern and Central Region
- Western Region
- Eastern Region
- Southern Region
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2019-2024)
- Market Outlook (2025-2033)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Strategic Recommendations
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
