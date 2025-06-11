Saudi Arabia Electric Car Market Size, Share and Forecast 2025-2033
Saudi Arabia Electric Car Market Overview
Base Year: 2024
Historical Years: 2019–2024
Forecast Years: 2025–2033
Market Growth Rate: 17.20% (2025–2033)
The Saudi Arabia electric car market is gaining traction due to sustainability goals and increasing environmental awareness. Infrastructure development and changing consumer preferences are driving growth in the electric car segment. Saudi Arabia electric car market size reached USD 500 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 2,600 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.20% during 2025-2033.
Saudi Arabia Electric Car Industry Trends and Drivers:
Government policies to create advances in sustainable transport and proficiencies in urban dexterity amid rapid urbanization are stimulating the Saudi Arabia Electric Car Market, where the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is gaining significant traction in cities like Riyadh and Jeddah. With many incentives such as tax exemptions, subsidies, rebates, government incentives and additional charging infrastructure, it is predicted there will be strong uptake by environmentally conscious consumers and corporate fleets. Saudi Arabia Electric Car Market benefits from partnerships with manufacturers from around the world including Tesla, Lucid and BYD, bringing models with advanced battery technology suitable for high temperature locations. Models and new launches generate public interest and consumers can purchase models via various digital platforms like Noon and purpose-built EV apps, while social media benefits campaigns promote responsibility, environmental and financial savings.
Grab a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-electric-car-market/requestsample
Saudi Arabia Electric Car Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Type Insights:
- Battery Electric Vehicle
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Vehicle Class Insights:
- Mid-Priced
- Luxury
Drive Type Insights:
- Front Wheel Drive
- Rear Wheel Drive
- All-Wheel Drive
Regional Insights:
- Northern and Central Region
- Western Region
- Eastern Region
- Southern Region
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2019–2024)
- Market Outlook (2025–2033)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Strategic Recommendations
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Buy Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=20617&method=1315
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world’s most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1–631–791–1145
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment