Hercules Metals Announces Engagement Of GDT Strategic Communications To Provide Investor Relations

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) -is pleased to announce that it has engaged GDT Strategic Communications Inc. (""), a Toronto-based investor relations and financial communications firm led by Greg DiTomaso, to provide investor relations and advisory services.

Chris Paul, CEO and Director of the Company, noted: "I am delighted to welcome Greg to the Hercules team. Greg is a skilled investor relations professional with significant mining industry experience. As the Hercules story continues to grow and evolve, I am confident that Greg will be a positive contributor to communicating the Company's exciting value proposition to the investment community."

The initial term of the engagement agreement (the " Agreement ") is for a period of twelve months unless otherwise terminated earlier. As consideration for the services, the Company will pay a monthly fee of $10,000 in addition to 200,000 options exercisable for a period of 5 years with an exercise price of CAD$0.68. The options will vest in four equal tranches over a period of twenty-four months.

GDT Strategic does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with GDT Strategic. The engagement with GDT Strategic is subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Hercules Metals Corp.

Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: C0X) is an exploration Company focused on developing America's newest porphyry copper district, in Idaho.

The 100% owned Hercules Project located northwest of Cambridge, Idaho, hosts the newly discovered Leviathan porphyry copper system, one of the most important new porphyry copper discoveries in recent times. The Company is well positioned for growth through continued drilling, supported by a strategic investment from Barrick Mining Corporation.

With the potential for significant scale, the Company's management and board of directors aims to build on its proven track record which includes the discovery and development of numerous base and precious metals projects worldwide.