Azerbaijan Calls For Unified Action To Strengthen Families Across Turkic States

The challenges facing families amid global events can no longer be overlooked, said Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event titled "Strong Families, Strong Societies: Family-Supportive Policies in the Turkic States", held as part of the 2nd Meeting of Ministers and Heads of Institutions Responsible for Family and Social Policy of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Muradova emphasized the growing importance of protecting family values.

“Preserving family values is not merely a cultural issue,” she stated.“As Azerbaijan, we take these realities seriously. As the State Committee, we have mobilized all our available resources to address this issue in a comprehensive manner,” she said.

Muradova added that various state institutions have joined efforts to address family-related challenges.

“We consider joint action within the OTS framework crucial for the protection of family values. Educative, collaborative projects targeting young families and parents are especially important. At the same time, there is a pressing need for a reliable and comprehensive data system to understand the scope of the problem and chart a way forward,” she said.

The event served as a platform for Turkic states to explore common policies and initiatives that strengthen families as the bedrock of resilient societies.