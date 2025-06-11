Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's PM Offers Condolences Over Ex-Zambian Pres. Passing


2025-06-11 08:04:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable of condolences to the President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema on the demise of former President Chagwa Lungu. (pick up previous)
