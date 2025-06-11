HMC Marks Milestone With First Successful Frozen Packed Red Blood Cell Transfusion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation has successfully performed its first-ever transfusion using Frozen Packed Red Blood Cells (PRBCs) for a patient with complex transfusion needs .

Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology (DLMP), Division of Transfusion Medicine conducted the blood transfer on a patient diagnosed with Thalassemia Major and multiple immunohematological challenges, who responded exceptionally well to the transfusion. There were no adverse reactions, and the patient showed marked clinical improvement, including stabilized hemoglobin levels, enhanced organ function, and overall wellbeing.

This achievement was made possible through the use of cryopreserved blood from HMC's newly established frozen PRBC inventory. Cryopreserved red blood cells are specially processed and stored at ultra-low temperatures, enabling long-term preservation - up to 30 years - of rare and hard-to-match blood types.

Before transfusion, these units are carefully thawed and washed to remove the cryoprotective agent, allowing for a safer and more precise match for patients with rare blood groups or antibodies.



Dr. Einas Al Kuwari, Chair of Clinical Services DLMP at HMC said this was a significant step forward in providing cutting edge treatments for patients.

“This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge medical services,” Dr. Al Kuwari said.“The ability to provide frozen PRBCs addresses long-standing challenges in transfusion medicine, particularly for patients with rare or complex immunohematological profiles. It ensures that life-saving blood support is available precisely when needed, with maximum safety”.

This groundbreaking service was delivered by the Division of Transfusion Medicine, led by Dr. Sara Adel Salim, Head of Transfusion Medicine; Dr. Aysha Ibrahim Al Malki, Executive Director of Transfusion Medicine and Head of Hemovigilance; and Dr. Saloua Al Himissi, Head of the Qatar National Blood Donation Center.

“The successful implementation of this transfusion marks a major step forward in personalized and precision-based transfusion therapy in Qatar,” Dr. AlKuwari said.“It underscores HMC's role as a regional leader in innovative, patient-centered healthcare solutions.”