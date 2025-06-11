Ping An Good Doctor Revamps Brand And Launches Annual Healthcare Service Brand

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mr. Michael Guo Xiaotao, Executive Director, Co-CEO of Ping An Group, stated, "In recent years, Ping An Group has consistently deepened its 'integrated finance + health and senior care' dual-driver strategy, driven by technology. By integrating high-quality domestic and international resources, building the flagship internet healthcare platform Ping An Good Doctor, and establishing our self-operated medical institution, PKU Healthcare Group, Ping An has initially completed the construction of a comprehensive health network, offering 'online, in-store, in-home, and in-company' services. Moving forward, the Group will continue to vigorously support the healthy and steady development of Ping An Good Doctor. We anticipate that Ping An Good Doctor, after technological innovation and service upgrades, will continue to unleash its innovative momentum and provide more valuable experience for the high-quality development of China's medical and healthcare industry."

During the launch, Mr. Li Dou, Chairman and CEO of Ping An Good Doctor, delivered a speech on the rationale and implications of the company's brand upgrade. Professor Li Yexiong, Director of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and President of Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences Henan Hospital, as well as Chairman of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO) Radiation Therapy Committee; and Dr. Tao Yong, Director of the Ophthalmology Department at Beijing Chao-yang Hospital, Capital Medical University and one of Beijing's Top Ten Outstanding Doctors, were among the nearly 400 enterprise partners, Ping An Life agents, and customer representatives who attended the event, jointly witnessing the new chapter for Ping An Good Doctor.

Forging "Good" Services: Launching the Annual Healthcare Service Brand

With 400 million registered users, 20 million family doctor members, partnerships with 2,100 enterprises serving over 5 million employees, 1.44 billion cumulative online consultation data points, and an average of one user connecting to online consultation every two seconds - over a decade of dedicated effort, Ping An Good Doctor has quietly woven a health network safeguarding hundreds of millions of lives, steadily advancing towards its vision of "providing every enterprise with a harmonious workplace, every family with a dedicated doctor, and every user with a healthy, long life."

"The brand name 'Ping An Good Doctor' embodies the company's founding mission to 'bridge doctors and patients with professionalism and safeguard everyone's health'," said Mr. Li Dou. As the flagship of Ping An Group's health and senior care ecosystem, since its establishment in 2014, Ping An Good Doctor has seized policy opportunities, insightfully understood user needs, and adhered to the essence of medicine. It has developed rapidly and steadily along the "insurance + health care" synergistic model, with mutual empowerment, becoming a leading health and senior care management service provider in China. As of Q1 2025, the company has established a comprehensive service network covering 50,000 in-house and contracted external doctors across 29 specialties, and linking 105,000 health service providers, 235,000 pharmacies, and 4,000 hospitals.

At the conference, Ping An Good Doctor proudly unveiled its annual healthcare service brand, representing Ping An's standard - "Proactive Family Doctor Care, Zero-Distance Access to Renowned Doctors, and Full-Journey Medical Management."

"Proactive Family Doctor Care" is based on a team of associate senior-level and above family doctors with qualifications from Peking University International Hospital and the World Organization of Family Doctors. Following China's first group standard for the "Specification for Remote and Internet-based Family Doctor Health Care Services," they provide 24/7 case analysis and proactive services for sub-health, acute illness, and chronic disease users. Simultaneously, the company has built a closer collaborative network with numerous hospitals nationwide, significantly improving medical efficiency and quality.

"Zero-Distance Access to Renowned Doctors" involves a comprehensive upgrade of the expert team service system led by academicians, enabling direct audio/video connections with over 3,000 experts within 3 hours. Furthermore, Ping An Good Doctor has collaborated with several renowned academician-level doctors to co-create internet-based MDT (Multidisciplinary Team) online diagnosis and treatment standards, bringing good news to users with severe illnesses.

Moreover, "Full-Journey Medical Management" represents a systematic innovation in the entire medical journey service, complementing two core services: surgical assistance and post-operative rehabilitation guidance. Patients can receive an ultimate service experience in the hospital, including 6 types of accompanying services (registration, consultation, examination, surgery, and discharge) and post-hospital rehabilitation guidance, ensuring users are fully managed from registration to recovery, eliminating confusion.

Refreshing "Good" Doctors: Digital Intelligence Technology Fully Empowering Professional Healthcare

Frontier technology is changing the world at an astonishing pace, and the digital intelligence era, driven by artificial intelligence and biotechnology, has arrived. Under the guidance and promotion of various national policies, medical AI has gradually entered an important strategic position for the high-quality development of healthcare initiatives and the construction of "Healthy China." The key determinants in the AI era are computing power, algorithms, data, and scenarios. Under Ping An Group's "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual-driver strategy, technology consistently serves as a central system, permeating the entire value chain of its two main businesses: finance, health and senior care. Ping An's "953" technology system, established over many years, is fully supporting the sustainable development of Ping An Good Doctor.

At the event, Ping An Good Doctor unveiled its "7+N+1" AI medical product matrix, covering all scenarios, full cycles, and the entire ecosystem: "N" represents the upgrade of existing "human + machine" AI Agent empowered products, while "7" refers to the newly launched "machine + human" fully native evolutionary AI medical products, including "Ping An Xin Yi" AI Doctor, "Dr. An," AI senior care concierge, AI Medical Office, AI Health Manager, AI Chronic Disease Manager, and AI Health Benefits Officer. "1" signifies the industry-empowering "You Yi" platform, which extends Ping An Good Doctor's core AI medical capabilities to benefit the whole society.

Among these, "Dr. An" completes the Ping An Good Doctor family doctor product portfolio. It addresses the five most common difficulties: exclusive archives, disease diagnosis, medical and health consultation, medical and health services, and report interpretation. It empowers professional doctors to provide 24/7 online and offline integrated closed-loop services for online users, becoming an accessible professional doctor friend for everyone. The launch of "Ping An Xin Yi" AI Doctor empowers complex disease management through large models, allowing more difficult and rare diseases to receive precise diagnosis and treatment from high-quality medical resources. For instance, when a user in a remote county accidentally discovers an abnormal breast ultrasound report. She only needs to open the Ping An Good Doctor APP and contact her "Ping An Xin Yi" AI Doctor. A digital avatar of a breast specialist will answer her questions, and within 3 hours, she can even get a direct audio/video connection with the renowned doctor herself and arrange further offline consultations. Furthermore, beyond serving users, Ping An Xin Yi AI Doctor can assist in establishing archives, organizing and writing medical records, outputting consultation references, and streamlining rehabilitation management plans, significantly improving diagnostic and treatment efficiency for doctors.

Notably, Ping An Good Doctor will collaborate with the National Cancer Quality Control Center Professional Committee to co-build MDT diagnosis and treatment standards. Professor LI Yexiong stated, "In the context of modern healthcare, AI-empowered evidence-based medicine has become crucial. In the future, oncology expert teams will collaborate with Ping An Group and Ping An Good Doctor to explore the diverse clinical applications of the AI-MDT model, expanding from breast cancer diagnosis and treatment to multi-disease intelligent systems, helping standardize medical practices and ensure quality and safety." He also expressed strong anticipation for the integration of evidence-based medical evidence into medical insurance decisions, leveraging AI to optimize pathways, resolve challenges and pain points in traditional commercial insurance, and promote efficient and precise development of medical services, injecting innovative momentum into the construction of 'Healthy China'."

At the conference, several current medical experts from top-tier hospitals were present, and over a hundred renowned doctors witnessed the official launch of the "Ping An Xin Yi Thousand AI Doctors Program" online. In the future, Ping An Good Doctor will gather more " multi-disciplinary expert teams," sharing authoritative experience and integrating AI wisdom, to bring the light of inclusive healthcare to every corner and safeguard the dignity of countless lives.

For medical consultations and healthcare, choose Ping An Good Doctor. Mr. Li Dou concluded, "Times change, but Ping An Good Doctor's commitment to its mission remains steadfast. Frontiers evolve, but Ping An Good Doctor's professional excellence remains unwavering. The market shifts, but Ping An Good Doctor's promise to its users remains unchanged. Our 'worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving' approach is Ping An Good Doctor's value proposition, and the healthcare service brand is the heartfelt delivery of all our colleagues. This year, Ping An Group will further implement the "worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving" initiative, adhering to people-centered and customer needs-oriented approach, continuously upgrading various service initiatives in integrated finance and health and senior care. We are committed to creating multiple financial and health and senior care service brands that achieve high user satisfaction and high industry recognition, striving to become the most professional 'financial advisers, family doctors, and senior care concierges.' for our vast customer base."

