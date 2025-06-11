403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Plans Exporting Fighter Jets to Indonesia
(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to manufacture and deliver 48 fighter jets, called KAAN, to Indonesia as part of a newly established defense agreement, Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed on Wednesday.
In a message shared on X, Erdogan praised those involved in the KAAN initiative, especially the Secretariat of Defense Industries (SSB) and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), emphasizing that the deal marks a record-breaking export achievement.
He also mentioned that Indonesia’s domestic expertise will be incorporated in the KAAN production process.
"I hope this agreement, which highlights the progress and achievements of our domestic and national defense industry, will be beneficial for both Türkiye and Indonesia," Erdogan expressed.
The KAAN fighter jet, a 5th-generation aircraft developed by TAI, completed its inaugural flight last year, reaching speeds of 230 knots at an altitude of 8,000 feet.
With this advancement, Türkiye has joined the ranks of a select group of countries possessing such cutting-edge technology.
In a message shared on X, Erdogan praised those involved in the KAAN initiative, especially the Secretariat of Defense Industries (SSB) and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), emphasizing that the deal marks a record-breaking export achievement.
He also mentioned that Indonesia’s domestic expertise will be incorporated in the KAAN production process.
"I hope this agreement, which highlights the progress and achievements of our domestic and national defense industry, will be beneficial for both Türkiye and Indonesia," Erdogan expressed.
The KAAN fighter jet, a 5th-generation aircraft developed by TAI, completed its inaugural flight last year, reaching speeds of 230 knots at an altitude of 8,000 feet.
With this advancement, Türkiye has joined the ranks of a select group of countries possessing such cutting-edge technology.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment