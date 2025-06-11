Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Plans Exporting Fighter Jets to Indonesia

2025-06-11 07:28:04
(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to manufacture and deliver 48 fighter jets, called KAAN, to Indonesia as part of a newly established defense agreement, Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed on Wednesday.

In a message shared on X, Erdogan praised those involved in the KAAN initiative, especially the Secretariat of Defense Industries (SSB) and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), emphasizing that the deal marks a record-breaking export achievement.

He also mentioned that Indonesia’s domestic expertise will be incorporated in the KAAN production process.

"I hope this agreement, which highlights the progress and achievements of our domestic and national defense industry, will be beneficial for both Türkiye and Indonesia," Erdogan expressed.

The KAAN fighter jet, a 5th-generation aircraft developed by TAI, completed its inaugural flight last year, reaching speeds of 230 knots at an altitude of 8,000 feet.

With this advancement, Türkiye has joined the ranks of a select group of countries possessing such cutting-edge technology.

