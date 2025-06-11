403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Musk Expresses Regret Over Trump Posts
(MENAFN) Tech mogul Elon Musk conveyed on Wednesday that he felt remorse for certain social media messages he posted regarding United States Leader Donald Trump the previous week, following their public disagreement.
“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk stated on X.
The conflict between Trump and Musk ignited last week after the president criticized the billionaire for opposing a Republican policy proposal because of its anticipated effects on the national deficit.
The confrontation rapidly intensified, triggering reactions in Congress and impacting Tesla’s stock performance.
During the heightened tensions, Tesla’s CEO Musk posted a string of messages on X directed at Trump, including a deleted post alluding to Trump's previous connections with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and even suggested the possibility of establishing a new political party.
“We had a good relationship, I wish him well, very well,” Trump commented on Monday, noting that he had not seriously contemplated how he might respond if Musk reached out.
“I would imagine he wants to speak to me, I would think so,” the president further added.
“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk stated on X.
The conflict between Trump and Musk ignited last week after the president criticized the billionaire for opposing a Republican policy proposal because of its anticipated effects on the national deficit.
The confrontation rapidly intensified, triggering reactions in Congress and impacting Tesla’s stock performance.
During the heightened tensions, Tesla’s CEO Musk posted a string of messages on X directed at Trump, including a deleted post alluding to Trump's previous connections with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and even suggested the possibility of establishing a new political party.
“We had a good relationship, I wish him well, very well,” Trump commented on Monday, noting that he had not seriously contemplated how he might respond if Musk reached out.
“I would imagine he wants to speak to me, I would think so,” the president further added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment