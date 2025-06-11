Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Musk Expresses Regret Over Trump Posts

2025-06-11 07:25:04
(MENAFN) Tech mogul Elon Musk conveyed on Wednesday that he felt remorse for certain social media messages he posted regarding United States Leader Donald Trump the previous week, following their public disagreement.

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk stated on X.

The conflict between Trump and Musk ignited last week after the president criticized the billionaire for opposing a Republican policy proposal because of its anticipated effects on the national deficit.

The confrontation rapidly intensified, triggering reactions in Congress and impacting Tesla’s stock performance.

During the heightened tensions, Tesla’s CEO Musk posted a string of messages on X directed at Trump, including a deleted post alluding to Trump's previous connections with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and even suggested the possibility of establishing a new political party.

“We had a good relationship, I wish him well, very well,” Trump commented on Monday, noting that he had not seriously contemplated how he might respond if Musk reached out.

“I would imagine he wants to speak to me, I would think so,” the president further added.

