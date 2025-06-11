New Harley-Davidson Extended Warranty Plans From Premier Auto Protect

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Premier Auto Protect offers new Harley-Davidson Extended Warranty plans for 2025 models, providing coverage and roadside assistance.

- OwnerNY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Auto Protect , a leading provider of vehicle protection plans, today announced new Harley-Davidson Extended Warranty plans designed for the 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycle lineup. Available now, these plans extend coverage beyond the factory warranty, ensuring riders can enjoy their new bikes with confidence.Discover the ultimate protection for your Harley-Davidson. Visit harley-davidson-extended-warranty/ for a free, personalized quote for a Harley-Davidson Extended Warranty tailored to your 2025 model.As Harley-Davidson unveils its 2025 models, including the Street Glide Ultra, Pan America 1250 ST, and a rumored 35th-anniversary Fat Boy, riders face rising repair costs due to advanced components, such as the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine and digital dashboards. A 2024 AAA study reports average vehicle repair costs of $1,200 per incident, with projections for 2025 higher due to the increasing complexity of technology. Premier Auto Protect's Harley-Davidson Extended Warranty plans address this challenge by covering mechanical breakdowns, ensuring repairs at thousands of certified shops nationwide.Key Benefits of Premier Auto Protect's Plans:- Comprehensive Coverage: Protects over 1,100 parts, including engines, transmissions, and electronics, beyond Harley-Davidson's standard two-year, unlimited-mile warranty.- Nationwide Repairs: Accepted at certified Harley-Davidson dealers and authorized repair facilities across the U.S., using high-quality parts to maintain performance.- Roadside Assistance: Includes towing, jump starts, lockouts, and flat tire support, keeping riders on the road.- Flexible Options: Customizable plans cater to various budgets and riding styles, with transferable contracts that enhance resale value.- Referral Program: Earn 10% back on premiums for each referred customer, a benefit not offered by factory warranties.Harley-Davidson's factory warranty, extended for free on 2022–2025 models purchased between November 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, covers defects until April 30, 2027, but excludes wear-and-tear items, such as tires and brakes. Premier Auto Protect's plans fill this gap, offering broader protection for components prone to failure, such as suspension systems and electricals, which are critical for models like the Pan America 1250 ST. Customer reviews on Trustpilot highlight Premier's edge, with users like Cindy K. praising same-day repair approvals, contrasting with factory warranty delays.The timing is critical as Harley-Davidson navigates challenges, including CEO Jochen Zeitz's planned retirement in 2025 and flat revenue forecasts due to tempered demand. Riders investing in new 2025 models, such as the Sportster S or Nightster Special, seek reliable protection to safeguard their purchases.By 2025, vehicle warranties will need to adapt to technological advancements. Premier Auto Protect's plans cover high-tech features like adaptive ride height and digital wallet integrations, ensuring riders of models like the Breakout 117 enjoy uninterrupted performance. Unlike factory warranties, which may exclude rural repair shops, these plans provide comprehensive coverage. Premier partners with facilities in remote areas, a boon for cross-country riders. This driver-first approach has garnered positive feedback on platforms like X, where users have criticized factory warranty exclusions.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect specializes in extended warranty plans for vehicles, including motorcycles, cars, and recreational vehicles (RVs). Founded to provide affordable, flexible coverage, the company partners with thousands of certified repair shops nationwide, offering roadside assistance and transferable contracts. Premier Auto Protect is dedicated to delivering peace of mind for drivers and riders.

