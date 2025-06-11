Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Donald Trump Says Feels Less Confident About Iran Nuclear Deal

Donald Trump Says Feels Less Confident About Iran Nuclear Deal


2025-06-11 07:01:24
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has said he was less confident about Iran nuclear deal that Tehran will agree to halt uranium enrichment, according to an interview released on Wednesday.

"I don't know. I did think so, and I'm getting more and more - less confident about it," Trump told the "Pod Force One" podcast on Monday when asked if he thought he could get Iran to agree to shut down its nuclear program.

MENAFN11062025007365015876ID1109660401

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search