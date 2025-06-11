Karnataka Monsoon Alert: Red Warning Issued For 10 Districts As Heavy Rain Forecast

Bengaluru: The southwest monsoon has regained strength across Karnataka, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue red alerts for 8 to 10 districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 3–4 days starting Thursday.

Rainfall picks up across Karnataka

Several parts of the state have been witnessing continuous rainfall over the past two days. The IMD has now forecast an increase in intensity, especially in coastal and Malnad regions.

Yellow alert issued for Wednesday

On Wednesday, a yellow alert has been issued for the following districts:



Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Gadag, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Yadgir, Ballari Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru

Red and orange alerts from Thursday

From Thursday onwards, a red alert has been issued for:

Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri

An orange alert has been issued for:

Gadag, Belagavi, Koppal, Raichur, Ballari, Davangere, Vijayanagara

A yellow alert remains in place for:

Dharwad, Bagalkote, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru

District-wise rainfall report

According to IMD data (till 8:30 am Tuesday):



Parashuramapura (Chitradurga) received the highest rainfall at 12 cm

Kundapura, Kakkeri – 8 cm

Mattikoppa – 6 cm

Sindhanur, Dharwad, Balaganur – 5 cm

Kota, Maski, Indi, Aurad, Manthala, Nippani, Humnabad, Kudalasangama, Agumbe, Bhagamandala – 4 cm

Harapanahalli, Maddur, Yadrami, Kembhavi, Munirabad, Mulki – 3 cm Udupi, Baraguru, Shahapur, Sindagi, Kanakapura – 2 cm