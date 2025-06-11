Hyderabad SHOCKER! Man Strangles Wife After Tiff Over Phone Chats With Another Woman
In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly murdered by her husband after a row over his frequent phone conversation with another woman in Saroornagar, Hyderabad on Tuesday. The accused, Maria Das, a car driver, has been taken into custody by police and is being interrogated.
According to police, Das had married Chinnamma about 12 years ago and the couple have an 11-year-old son.
Recently, Chinnamma discovered that Das was talking regularly to another woman and had asked him not to entertain her. The couple had frequent fights as Das continued to talk to the woman, police said.
On Monday night, they again had an argument and Das allegedly strangled her. Around 3 am, Das reportedly called his in-laws and told them that they had a quarrel and Chinnamma was unconscious.
When Chinnamma's parents arrived, they saw her lying on the bed. Das allegedly confessed to them that he had strangled her during the quarrel.
Her parents called the police and who confirmed that she had died. They also found a mark on her neck. Later, Das was taken into custody.
A murder case was registered against Das based on the complaint given by Chinnamma's parents.
