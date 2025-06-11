Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Secures Landmark Pact to Export 48 KAAN Fighter Jets to Indonesia

2025-06-11 06:53:52
(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to manufacture and deliver 48 KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia as part of a landmark defense pact, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday.

Posting on X, Erdogan praised those involved in bringing the KAAN program to fruition, singling out the Secretariat of Defense Industries (SSB) and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) for their contributions, as the country signs what he described as a record-breaking export deal.

He noted that Indonesia will also play a role in the jet's production, contributing through its own domestic capabilities.

"I hope this agreement, which highlights the progress and achievements of our domestic and national defense industry, will be beneficial for both Türkiye and Indonesia," Erdogan stated.

Developed by TAI, the KAAN is a fifth-generation combat aircraft that successfully completed its first test flight last year, reaching speeds of 230 knots at an altitude of 8,000 feet.

With this achievement, Türkiye joins an elite group of nations equipped with next-generation fighter jet technology.

