403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Secures Landmark Pact to Export 48 KAAN Fighter Jets to Indonesia
(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to manufacture and deliver 48 KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia as part of a landmark defense pact, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday.
Posting on X, Erdogan praised those involved in bringing the KAAN program to fruition, singling out the Secretariat of Defense Industries (SSB) and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) for their contributions, as the country signs what he described as a record-breaking export deal.
He noted that Indonesia will also play a role in the jet's production, contributing through its own domestic capabilities.
"I hope this agreement, which highlights the progress and achievements of our domestic and national defense industry, will be beneficial for both Türkiye and Indonesia," Erdogan stated.
Developed by TAI, the KAAN is a fifth-generation combat aircraft that successfully completed its first test flight last year, reaching speeds of 230 knots at an altitude of 8,000 feet.
With this achievement, Türkiye joins an elite group of nations equipped with next-generation fighter jet technology.
Posting on X, Erdogan praised those involved in bringing the KAAN program to fruition, singling out the Secretariat of Defense Industries (SSB) and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) for their contributions, as the country signs what he described as a record-breaking export deal.
He noted that Indonesia will also play a role in the jet's production, contributing through its own domestic capabilities.
"I hope this agreement, which highlights the progress and achievements of our domestic and national defense industry, will be beneficial for both Türkiye and Indonesia," Erdogan stated.
Developed by TAI, the KAAN is a fifth-generation combat aircraft that successfully completed its first test flight last year, reaching speeds of 230 knots at an altitude of 8,000 feet.
With this achievement, Türkiye joins an elite group of nations equipped with next-generation fighter jet technology.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment