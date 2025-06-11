MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2025 we live in an increasingly unstable world, where many people are searching for financial and personal security.

If you're looking for a chance to reset and escape somewhere a bit less chaotic, BusinessesForSale.com has put together a list of Ten Businesses You Could Buy to Escape the Apocalypse. From a diving resort in Fiji to a pet daycare in the secluded hills of New Zealand, these thriving businesses provide a safe retreat - as well as healthy cashflow.

If purchasing any of these businesses sounds like an appealing idea, remember – asking prices are always flexible, and you don't need to have all the money up front. There are many financing options available, explored in our Loans to Buy a Business guide. You can sign up and start sending enquiries to sellers on for free, with no hidden costs.





Dive Shop in Taveuni, Fiji

If you're looking to move somewhere remote, you can't do much better than Fiji. Surrounded by thousands of miles of Pacific Ocean and situated in a tropical rainforest, this eco resort offers diving lessons and accommodation for tourists. In the event of a disaster, it even has its own generator and water supply that should last you a few years – and those diving lessons could come in handy if the food runs out.

Floating Boat Café in Neiafu, Tonga

Has nuclear war made the land barren and uninhabitable? No problem! With this floating boat café, you can sip Pina Coladas while drifting peacefully in the Pacific Ocean. With its own solar power system, this self-reliant and affordable business could be both a profitable venture and a tropical escape. It even has a floating trampoline.

Pet Daycare in Kapiti Coast, New Zealand

Set in the scenic hills of New Zealand's Kapiti Coast, north of Wellington, this 2.1 hectare property contains both a 5-bedroom American barn-style house and a well-established pet boarding facility with 20% growth over the last four years. A dedicated Dog Studio could be the perfect place to train your canine companion to protect you from zombies or looters – all while enjoying the sea views and proximity to Wellington's nightlife.

Pharmaceutical Plant in Rauha, Finland

Medication could be in short supply if things take a turn for the worse – so why not buy your own pharmaceutical plant in the south of Finland? It comes with 2.12 hectares of fenced private land, as well as all the equipment, processes and personnel you'll need to produce and package your own medicine. It also comes with a 'microbiological and analytical laboratory' – which might just be the perfect place to develop a zombie cure.

Vineyard on the island of Sardinia, Italy

If you fancy seeing out the apocalypse with a nice glass of wine, this vineyard on the picturesque Italian island of Sardinia might catch your eye. It currently produces around 20,000 bottles of wine a year, alongside 300 litres of extra virgin olive oil. It's equipped for both wine tourism and retail sales, giving it potential for further growth.

Mineral Water Spring in Bolków, Poland

There's no commodity more valuable than water in an apocalypse – so why not see out your days at a mineral water spring in the Polish countryside? This business borders the Buki Sudeckie Reserve and Katzbach Mountains, and includes offices, warehouses, two apartments, the spring as well as transport and production machines.

Yoga Retreat in Lake Atitlan, Guatemala

Surviving the apocalypse is a stressful business. If you need to unwind, why not buy this lakeside Yoga retreat in Guatemala? This stunning building combines contemporary design with eco-conscious materials, catering for sustainably-minded tourists. It also contains a 100 square-metre rooftop Yoga Shala which can double as an effective watchtower.

Organic Cacao Farm in Costa Rica

This 67-acre cacao farm in Coto Brus, Costa Rica could allow you to build your own chocolate recipes and brand – all while enjoying stunning mountain views every morning. The land also contains abundant tropical fruit trees such as avocado, orange and grapefruit, meaning you won't be short on food supplies in the event of apocalypse. There's even pasture for horses and cattle, so you'll have a reliable mode of transport.

Bakery in Tamarin, Mauritius

This thriving café/bakery sits on the island of Mauritius, off the coast of Madagascar. It comes with everything you need to start making and selling your own bread, pastries, juice and drinks at an affordable asking price – plus its remote location makes it a safe bet.

Restaurant in the Maldives

This Italian restaurant is situated in the Maldives. It is a popular spot for both locals and tourists, serving authentic Italian food to a growing number of people staying on the island. Serve happy customers while enjoying stunning island views - and scanning the horizon for approaching warships.

CEO and Founder Andrew Markou says:“Buying a business abroad can be the perfect chance for a change of scenery, and the ten listed above all provide opportunities to grow your wealth in a unique environment outside the chaos of day to day life. Even if things haven't quite reached an apocalyptic level yet, we live in an increasingly unstable world where everyone is searching for financial and personal security. Buying any of these businesses is much more attainable than you might think – there are all kinds of financing options and loans available that can help you realise your dream.”

with more than 56,000 listings across 27 countries.

It is run by brothers Andrew and Marcus Markou, who inherited the business from their father Demetrios Markou in 1996. After starting out as a printed directory of fish and chip shops for sale in Birmingham, the business expanded rapidly during the internet boom of the early 2000s.

It is now a global business with offices in the UK, Australia, India and Mexico, connecting entrepreneurs to international business, franchise and property investment opportunities.

