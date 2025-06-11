Raja Raghuvanshi Case Meghalaya Locals Demand Strict Punishment For Accused Sonam!

Locals in Meghalaya are demanding strict action against Sonam Raghuvanshi and others accused in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. Four accused, including Sonam, were brought to Shillong Sadar Police Station after a seven-day transit remand was secured. The investigation continues as public outrage over the honeymoon murder grows.

