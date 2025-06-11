Amid National Unrest, The National Trans Visibility March Becomes A Beacon Of Power, Unity, And Urgency

NTVM Founder Marissa Miller and the World Pride Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a moment that will be remembered as both historic and urgent, the National Trans Visibility March (NTVM ) returned to the nation's capital with unprecedented power, purpose, and unity. As protests and mobilizations erupted across the country demanding justice, equity, and liberation, thousands gathered in Washington, DC for a weekend of strategy, safety, and strength under the theme:“Impactful. Revolutionary. Collective.”This year's NTVM was not only the largest in its history-it was also one of the most impactful. The weekend began with the Policy & Safety Summit, bringing together changemakers, legal advocates, and community organizers to shape the future of trans rights in America. The powerful“Legacy in Motion” Power Broker Meeting convened national leaders and grassroots voices to map out a sustainable multi-year trans policy agenda. And the March itself-starting at the Human Rights Campaign Headquarters and culminating on the National Mall-was a call to action seen around the world.“This is a strategic movement. And this year, we moved with clarity, courage, and community,” said Dr. Elijah Nicholas, Lead Strategy Director for NTVM.“When I said, 'Don't invite me to the table, don't spread the table for me if you're not giving me equity,' I meant it. Trans liberation is not about visibility alone-it's about access, justice, and power. Period.”The event was a sold-out success with generous support from community partners and sponsors including the NMAC, Game Changing Men, United Church of Christ (UCC), Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Trans Women of Color (TWOC) Healing Project, Lavender Rights Project, Lambda Legal, Transgender Law Center, Plume Health, and many, many more.“This year marked a powerful expansion of our movement-not just in numbers, but in impact,” said Marissa Miller, Founder of the National Trans Visibility March.“The growth we witnessed in 2025 confirms what we already know: the fight for trans liberation is urgent, global, and unstoppable. As we prepare to bring the NTVM to Puerto Rico in 2026, we carry with us a solemn commitment to stand with our most vulnerable siblings on the islands. We demand justice-not just on the mainland, but for the islands as well. We are not free until every one of us is free.”From June 5–8, NTVM programming included:- The Policy & Safety Summit at the Human Rights Conference- Empowerment & Wellness Day- Policy and Strategy Convening at the O'Neil Institute- Labor of Love Awards Reception- Participation in the Capital Pride Parade- And the historic International World Pride + National Trans Visibility March & RallyAs trans, nonbinary, 2-Spirited, and intersex people continue to face mounting attacks globally, this year's march sent a clear message: we are here to lead. We are here to stay.Visit to learn more, donate, and join the movement as we prepare for Puerto Rico 2026.

