DAVE & BUSTER's DEBUTS TECH-POWERED LEADERBOARD THAT LETS PLAYERS COMPETE NATIONWIDE FOR TOP SCORES, BRAGGING RIGHTS AND HUGE PRIZES

Built in collaboration with leading arcade innovator, Play Mechanix, inc., the new system uses proprietary custom-developed technology to track scores across select games and sync them to both in-store and national leaderboards.

How it works:



Each connected game is equipped with technology to track player scores and achievements

Leaderboards are displayed in-store on large format screens (with 18 locations featuring exclusive "Halo" marquee display for an enhanced experience) Players can view rankings by store location and nationally

This summer's competition launches with a set of 5 racing games – Hot Wheels Victory Lap, NASCAR Pit Stop, Top Gun: Maverick, Cruisin' Blast, and Super Bikes 3 – and game rotations will evolve over time, expanding to include more fan favorites

"The Leaderboard was designed to supercharge the competitive thrill that's always made Dave & Buster's the ultimate destination for play," said Megan Tobin, Chief Marketing Officer of Dave & Buster's. "Now, every swipe isn't just a chance to win a prize-it's a chance to cement your legacy. It's not just about playing games anymore. It's about playing to be legendary."

While the Leaderboard will run year-round, Dave & Buster's is kicking things off this summer with the Summer Leaderboard Challenge – a limited-time competition featuring high-octane racing games and next-level prizes. Each month, players at every participating location can battle it out on five racing-themed games, with local 1st place winners taking home exclusive prizes like D&B-branded racing jackets and premium display racing helmets. But that's just the warm-up. At the end of the summer, the top national players across each game will be crowned – and the prizes get even more epic. We're talking about VIP trips to official NASCAR races, the chance to take home the actual arcade game you conquered, and even a car.

Level up your summer with unlimited play, daily savings, and nonstop thrills – only at Dave & Buster's. The Leaderboard is launching across nearly all Dave & Buster's locations, marking the latest in a series of innovations from the brand, which has already introduced 10 new games in 2025 alone. A full list of participating stores can be found at

About Dave & Buster's

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 236 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 175 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 61 Main Event branded stores in 21 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters and mainevent.

About Play Mechanix, Inc.

Founded in 1995 and based in Glen Ellyn, IL, Play Mechanix - in partnership with Raw Thrills - is the world leader in the design, development and manufacturing of arcade video games, including hit releases such as the Big Buck Hunter series, Top Gun: Maverick, NBA Superstars, Minecraft Dungeons Arcade, Halo: Fireteam Raven, The Walking Dead, Terminator Salvation, Aliens Armageddon, MotoGP, Pulp Fiction Pinball and many, many more.

