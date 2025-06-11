Azerbaijani CBA Discloses Next Refinancing Rate Decision Date
"Further decisions on the parameters of the interest rate corridor will be made depending on the dynamics of actual and projected inflation and external and internal risk factors. The Central Bank will continue to use all the tools at its disposal to ensure price stability.
Information on the next decision on the parameters of the interest rate corridor will be made public on July 23, 2025, and a press conference will be held in this regard," the CBA's statement reads.
The refinancing rate in Azerbaijan has been kept unchanged at 7.25 percent, the lower limit of the interest rate corridor at 6.25 percent, and the upper limit of the interest rate corridor at 8.25 percent by the decision of the CBA Management Board.
