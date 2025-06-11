Kazakh Firms Set Sights On Slovak Market, Deputy FM Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakh companies have strong potential to enter the Slovak market and contribute to key sectors of the European economy, said Alibek Kuantyrov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, at the opening of the Kazakhstan-Slovakia Investment Forum, Trend reports.

Kuantyrov emphasized the strategic nature of the economic partnership between the two countries, describing Slovakia as an important partner in Central Europe and expressing Kazakhstan's openness to expanding investment and technological cooperation.

"We are interested not only in increasing trade turnover but also in launching joint high-tech projects, sharing knowledge, and accessing new markets. Kazakhstan can serve as a reliable platform for Slovak companies to expand their business in Central Asia and the broader Eurasian region. At the same time, Kazakh companies also have the potential to enter the Slovak market and participate in the development of key sectors of the European economy," Kuantyrov said.

The deputy FM also noted that trade between Kazakhstan and Slovakia is approaching $140 million.

"We are confident that this figure can be significantly increased. I believe that today's forum will lay concrete foundations for new partnerships," he added.