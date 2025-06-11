Second Night Of Protests In Northern Ireland Over Assualt Case

For the second consecutive night, violent protests have rocked the town of Ballymena in Northern Ireland following allegations of an attempted sexual assault. On Tuesday, June 10, hundreds of masked demonstrators clashed with police, setting vehicles and homes on fire in a wave of escalating unrest.

Police described the situation as one of“serious disorder” and urged the public to avoid entering the area. Officers responded to petrol bombs, scaffolding poles, and stones with water cannons and plastic bullets in an effort to regain control.

The unrest stems from a court appearance on Monday by two teenage boys accused of attempting to sexually assault a teenage girl. The suspects, who denied the charges, were provided Romanian interpreters during the hearing in Coleraine District Court.

The use of interpreters and the foreign background of the suspects reportedly fueled anti-immigrant sentiment online. Analysts suggest that these elements contributed to the violent tone of the protests, which many initially believed to be purely driven by support for the alleged victim.

According to Reuters, at least 15 police officers were injured in Monday night's demonstrations, as the protests quickly escalated into rioting. The UK government has strongly condemned the violence.

Hilary Benn, the UK's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, posted on X,“The appalling scenes of civil disorder we witnessed again tonight in Ballymena have no place in Northern Ireland.”

Authorities are concerned that these incidents could destabilize the region, which remains under British governance and has a fragile history of sectarian violence. The riots, although sparked by a local criminal case, have begun to take on a broader political and social dimension.

Community leaders are calling for calm and demanding that justice be pursued through legal means.“We understand public outrage,” said a local councillor,“but violence will only deepen the divide and risk further harm to our communities.”

