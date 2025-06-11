Congress High Command Halts MLC Nominations After Backlash Over List Of Candidates In Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Congress High Command has temporarily halted the process of nominating members to the Karnataka Legislative Council following strong objections from within the party. Senior leaders and grassroots workers raised concerns over the finalised list of four candidates, prompting a pause for further deliberation.

Party workers demand representation for loyal cadre

The original list, which included names such as journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu, Arathi Krishna, Ramesh Babu, and D.G. Sagar, was seen by many as sidelining party workers actively involved in Congress's organisational efforts. Dissatisfied voices argued that dedicated cadre were being overlooked in favour of non-political nominees.

State leaders defend nominations from diverse backgrounds

State leaders had reportedly defended the list, saying it was curated to include respected individuals from journalism and civil society, aligning with the constitutional provision that allows nominations from various fields. However, this reasoning did not quell internal dissent.

High Command steps in amid internal unrest

In light of the growing discontent, the Congress High Command intervened. During a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Delhi, the leadership decided to put the nomination process on hold.

According to party insiders, the final decision has been deferred due to the need for further consultation and Rahul Gandhi's impending overseas visit. This delay is expected to give state leaders time to rework the list and address internal concerns.

Internal criticism stalls Congress's MLC nomination plan

The incident underscores ongoing tensions between grassroots workers and top leadership over ticket distribution and recognition within the party. Whether the revised list will balance both political loyalty and professional merit remains to be seen.