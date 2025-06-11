Janardhana Reddy Gets Interim Stay From Telangana High Court In Illegal Mining Case

Ballari: Former minister and Gangavati MLA G Janardhana Reddy has received significant legal relief as the Telangana High Court granted an interim stay in a long-pending case involving illegal mining and encroachment. This development not only provides temporary respite but also strengthens the possibility of him retaining his MLA seat.

Background: CBI Court Verdict and Jail Time

On May 30, a special CBI court in Hyderabad sentenced six individuals, including Reddy, in connection with the Obalapuram Mining Company (OMC) case. The charges involved illegal mining beyond permitted limits, resulting in an alleged mineral loss of ₹850 crore to the exchequer. Janardhana Reddy was arrested by the CBI on September 5, 2011, and spent 3 years and 9 months in prison.

Telangana HC Order a Lifeline to Political Career

Following the CBI court's verdict, Reddy appealed to the Telangana High Court, which has now granted him an interim stay. This has come as a major relief and could play a pivotal role in safeguarding his political career. Reddy, who stayed away from active politics for a while, founded his own political party, Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP), in 2023. He won the Gangavati seat and later merged KRPP with the BJP.

Political Comeback on the Horizon?

With the interim stay in place, Janardhana Reddy may now eye a more prominent return to state politics. However, this relief is temporary. Final rulings from the High Court, and potentially the Supreme Court, will ultimately determine his legal and political future.

The interim order, granted after years of legal proceedings, has stirred public debate. Many now await the court's final word on whether Janardhana Reddy will face sentencing or acquittal in the high-profile mining case.