Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3235341 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced emphatic condemnation and denunciation of the tragic shooting at a school in the city of Graz, southern Austria, which claimed multiple casualties.
3235354 KUWAIT -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya participated in the annual Africa Day celebration, which was held at the invitation of African ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State of Kuwait.
3235338 NEW YORK -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, Family Affairs and Childhood Amthal Al-Huwailah underlined commitment to keeping fervent efforts at both national and international levels to improve services and programs for disabled persons.
3235367 NEW YORK -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Tariq Al-Bannai, stressed on the importance of global follow-up, through the UN Security Council, to reach a just and fair solution to issues like prisoners, missing persons, and Kuwaiti properties.
3235349 RAMALLAH -- Two Palestinian brothers were killed by Israeli occupation fire in the city of Nablus in the West Bank, the Palestinian Public Authority for Civil Affairs said.
3235361 WASHINGTON -- The US denounced sanctions by Britain and four mutual allies against Israeli far-right ministers, saying they should focus instead on the Palestinian armed group Hamas. (end)
