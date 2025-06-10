Deyaar Unveils Downtown Residences In Dubai, One Of The World's Tallest Vertical Residential Communities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Soaring to a height of 445 meters across 110+ floors, Downtown Residences is Deyaar's tallest and most ambitious project to date, strategically located within the golden triangle of Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay.

·Set to become a new architectural icon in the heart of Dubai, with a completion date of Q4 2030.

· Residents can explore immersive amenities tailored to every dimension of elite urban living, from co-working spaces and AI yoga pods to spas and dining concepts.

Dubai, UAE-June 2025: Deyaar Development PJSC, one of the UAE's leading real estate companies, has announced the launch of Downtown Residences, a game-changing architectural icon in the heart of Dubai. Downtown Residences, with its twin towers, represents a pioneering vision of luxury living and is set to become one of the UAE's tallest vertical residential communities.

Downtown Residences reinforces the company's vision of luxury living by presenting an innovative concept of vertical living. This includes a diverse range of residences, from premium apartments to duplexes, penthouses, and an exclusive Royal Palace.

Strategically located within the golden triangle of Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay, Downtown residences offer breathtaking views of downtown Dubai and the iconic Burj Khalifa, complemented by stunning vistas of the Arabian Gulf and the renowned Sheikh Zayed Road. Ideally situated adjacent to the Business Bay metro station, these residences provide an exceptional blend of luxury and convenience. This launch follows the success of Deyaar's previous developments in Business Bay, highlighting how it has shaped Dubai's vibrant urban skyline.

With 522 meticulously designed residences, the project includes a mix of one to three-bedroom apartments, duplexes, penthouses, and an exclusive Royal Palace at the tower's summit.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar Development, said:“We are proud to announce Downtown Residences, Deyaar's most ambitious project to date, situated in one of Dubai's most prestigious locations. This luxury high-rise is designed to transform urban living, offering residents an elevated experience that combines comfort, style, and modern amenities. Each floor has been carefully crafted to enhance the quality of life, creating spaces that foster connection and inspiration.

He added:“Our vision for Downtown Residences goes beyond mere construction; it is a commitment to excellence and innovation in real estate. We are confident that this landmark project will not only set a new standard for luxury living but also create exciting investment opportunities. Investors can trust that Downtown Residences will be a vital part of Dubai's ongoing growth and development, aligning with the aspirations of the city and its vibrant community.”

Architecture inspired by aspiration

“Downtown Residences reimagines urban living by drawing inspiration from Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs, transforming traditional residential design into a structured journey of luxury, community, and self-actualization. This transformative concept evolves traditional residential design into a structured journey of luxury, community, wellbeing, and self-actualization,” said Patrick Bernard Rouse, Chief Development Officer at Deyaar Development.

From Dynamic Avenue with wellness and social hubs, to Sky Pinnacle 360, a space that represents the pinnacle of self-actualized living, each vertical segment offers a curated lifestyle. Residents can explore immersive amenities tailored to every dimension of elite urban living.

Dynamic Avenue features playrooms, multi-function lounges, kids' creative havens, and curated social retreats.

A Sensory Oasis midway through the tower, has floating gardens, air yoga zones, AI meditation pods, invisible spa, and luxury fitness spaces. Some 100 stories up is the Summit Society: featuring dining concepts, exclusive lounges, a grand screening room, and Legacy Lounge.

Downtown Residences will also have a residents Club with AI-powered workspaces, private executive pods, and networking hubs for business leaders.

The vertical haven:

The architectural marvel features a dramatic central slit and five vertical zones that ascend from the Urban Oasis at podium level to the ultra-luxurious Sky Mansion. The integrated landscape design blurs the lines between nature and built space, offering serene moments within the high-energy bustle of the city.

The design ensures residents are not just surrounded by luxury but also deeply connected to it. Sophisticated outdoor facilities, vertical gardens, and communal realms such as The Collective and Serenity Haven promote a harmonious balance between wellness, work, and play.

With 23 years of trusted legacy, Downtown Residences offers discerning buyers and investors a rare opportunity to invest in and own units in this ambitious development, built by one of the UAE's most respected developers.

Deyaar's new luxurious project highlights the company's commitment to advancing the UAE's real estate sector. As the UAE continues to establish itself as a key player in the global real estate market, Deyaar provides exceptional properties that enhance the urban experience. With this project, Deyaar not only reinforces its role in shaping the future of urban living but also offers a remarkable opportunity for those looking for a premium place to call home.