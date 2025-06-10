Chinese Citizens Rescued, 2 Missing After Ship Explodes In Waters Near India
New Delhi: The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi confirmed on Tuesday that there were 14 Chinese crew members on the container ship that exploded in waters near Kerala, India, on Monday, including six from China's Taiwan region.
There are still two crew members from China's Taiwan missing, the embassy said.
"Our gratitude goes to the Indian Navy and the Mumbai Coast Guard for their prompt and professional rescue," a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi said in a social media post, wishing for successful search operations and a speedy recovery for the injured.
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said on Monday in a press release that a fire broke out on a Singapore-registered container vessel with 22 crew members on board.
According to Indian media, the ship left Sri Lankan capital Colombo on Saturday and was expected to arrive in India's Mumbai on Tuesday.
