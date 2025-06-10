Global Heat Gun Market Revenue To Reach $1.87 Billion By 2030 Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Heat Gun Market Research by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton's latest research report, the heat gun market is growing at a CAGR of 4.35% during 2024-2030.

To Know More, Click:

Report Summary

Market Size (2030): $1.87 Billion

Market Size (2024): $1.45 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 4.35%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Product Type, Power Type, End Users, Distribution Channel and Geography

Geographical Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, And Middle East & Africa

The Global Heat Gun Market Overview

The global heat gun market is experiencing steady growth, driven by its wide range of applications across various industries. Valued for their versatility, heat guns are essential tools for tasks such as paint stripping, adhesive softening, and material shaping. As both professional users and hobbyists recognize the efficiency and multifunctionality of these devices, demand continues to rise.

North America remains the market leader, supported by strong construction and DIY trends. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is seeing rapid expansion due to increasing industrialization and manufacturing activities. In Europe, the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability has led to a surge in demand for eco-friendly, energy-efficient heat guns, particularly as businesses focus on reducing their carbon footprints. Additionally, emerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East are experiencing promising growth, driven by infrastructure development and industrial expansion.

The rise of DIY culture, accelerated by the pandemic, has further fueled consumer interest in heat guns for home projects, offering a more affordable and environmentally friendly alternative to chemical-based methods. With advancements in e-commerce, heat guns have become more accessible globally, further expanding their adoption. As industrial sectors in countries like China, India, and Brazil grow, the demand for heat guns continues to rise in manufacturing, automotive, and construction applications.

Recent Vendor Activities in the Heat Gun Market

In 2024, the U.S. Census Bureau reported an increase in construction spending, with a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2,174.0 million for October, reflecting a 0.4 percent rise compared to September. This growth in construction and renovation activities has led to an increased demand for tools such as heat guns, which are essential for applications like paint removal, softening adhesives, and heat-shrinking tubing.

Robert Bosch Innovations In 2023, Robert Bosch Power Tools expanded its cordless tool portfolio with the introduction of innovative products, including an 18V concrete nailer and a heat gun. Bosch also unveiled an enhanced 18V Limited Warranty for its tools, chargers, and batteries, offering extended coverage to further solidify its reputation for quality and customer satisfaction.

Makita Expands LXT System In 2022, Makita, a leading manufacturer of professional tools, launched two new cordless heat guns as part of its expanding LXT system. The 18V LXT Heat Gun (XGH01) and 18V LXT Variable Temperature Heat Gun (XGH02) are designed to provide versatile solutions for a wide range of professional applications.

These recent activities highlight the growing demand for advanced, high-quality heat guns in the expanding construction industry.

Offline Distribution Channel Market to Hit $1.3 Bn by 2030

Many consumers still prefer to visit physical stores to experience and test products before making a purchase. Offline distribution channels, such as hardware stores and specialty tool shops, play a crucial role in providing personalized customer support. Knowledgeable staff offer valuable advice on selecting the right heat gun for specific tasks, explaining features such as temperature settings, safety mechanisms, and compatible accessories.

One of the key advantages of offline shopping is the ability to make an immediate purchase and walk out with the product. In-store promotions, discounts, and seasonal sales events further incentivize customers, making heat guns more affordable-especially when bundled with other tools or accessories.

Offline stores, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty retailers, offer a broad range of heat guns. Large-format stores like Walmart and Target have expanded their home improvement sections to cater to DIY enthusiasts and professionals alike. Additionally, well-established hardware chains such as Home Depot, Lowe's, and Ace Hardware carry a wide selection of heat guns, often backed by expert advice and live demonstrations. Specialty retailers provide an even more diverse collection, allowing consumers to find the perfect heat gun for their needs.

Revolutionizing Industries: Heat Gun Usage Soars in APAC's Expanding Markets

The heat gun market in the APAC region is experiencing significant growth, driven by ongoing industrialization and the expanding need for versatile tools across multiple sectors. Countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are at the forefront, where heat guns are essential in construction applications such as paint removal, shrink-wrapping, and plastic bending.

In the automotive industry, major manufacturers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Tata Motors rely on heat guns for tasks such as vinyl repairs, paint drying, and adhesive bonding. The healthcare sector is also witnessing an uptick in heat gun usage for crafting custom prosthetics and orthotics, with manufacturers in India using them for molding materials.

The electronics sector, particularly in South Korea, employs heat guns for delicate tasks like circuit board repair and soldering, with brands like Samsung integrating them into their production processes. In Australia, DIY enthusiasts are gravitating towards ergonomic models from brands like DEWALT and Ryobi, further boosting market demand.

With rapid industrialization, robust infrastructure investments, and growing end-user adoption in industries like automotive, electronics, and healthcare, the heat gun market in APAC is set for continued growth and innovation.

Buy this Research @

Key Vendors



Apex Tool Group

J. Wagner

Koki Holdings

Makita

Master Appliance

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

Techtronic Industries

Aegon Power

Jiangsu Dongcheng M&E Tools

Enertwist

FirstRate

Forsthoff

Jinhua Galaxia Tech

Genesis Power Tools

KYNKO

Leister

Poniie

SEEKONE Technology

SparkFun Electronics

STEINEL

TackLife

TECCPO ZHEJIANG PRULDE ELECTRIC APPLIANCE

Segmentation & Forecast

Product Type



Variable Temperature

Dual Temperature

By Power Type

Electric Corded

Electric Cordless Gas Powered

End-Users



Industrial

Automotive Industry

Construction & Refurbishment Industry

Electronic Equipment Manufacturers

Aerospace Industry

Others

Commercial Residential

Distribution Channel



Offline Online

Geography

North America



The US Canada

Europe



The UK

Germany

France

Italy Spain

APAC



China

Japan

India

South Korea Australia

Latin America



Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa



Turkey

Saudi Arabia

The UAE South Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the global heat gun market?

What is the growth rate of the global heat gun market?

What are the factors driving the global heat gun market growth?

Which region dominates the global heat gun market growth share?

Who are the major players in the global heat gun market?

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Reports of Your Interest:

Power Tools Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029

Power Tool Accessories Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit



1hr of free analyst discussion 10% off on customization

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.