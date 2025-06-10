Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Appears Robust With 8+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Polycystic Kidney Diseases Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 8+ companie s and 10+ pipeline drugs in Polycystic Kidney Diseases pipeline landscape. It covers the Polycystic Kidney Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Polycystic Kidney Disease pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report



In June 2025, Biogen announced a Phase 2 trial will study the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of bardoxolone methyl in qualified patients with the following rare chronic kidney diseases (CKD): CKD associated with type 1 diabetes (T1D), IgA nephropathy (IgAN), focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). Patients will be enrolled in disease specific cohorts within the trial, and effectiveness of bardoxolone methyl in treating CKD will be assessed separately by cohort for each rare CKD.

DelveInsight's Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 8+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Polycystic Kidney Disease treatment.

The leading Polycystic Kidney Disease Companies such as Rege Nephro Co., Ltd., Regulus Therapeutics Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, AceLink Therapeutics, Inc . and others. Promising Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Therapies such as Rapamune, Lisinopril, Telmisartan, Empagliflozin 10 MG, Everolimus, Bosutinib, Tolvaptan MR and others.

Polycystic Kidney Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

Tamibarotene: Rege Nephro Co., Ltd.

Tamibarotene, developed by Rege Nephro Co., Ltd., is a retinoic acid receptor (RAR) agonist currently undergoing clinical trials for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). This drug, also known by its investigational code RN-014, is designed to inhibit cyst formation and improve renal function in patients suffering from this hereditary condition. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).

RGLS8429: Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

RGLS8429 is a novel, next generation oligonucleotide for the treatment of ADPKD designed to inhibit miR-17 and to preferentially target the kidney. Administration of RGLS8429 has shown data in preclinical models, where improvements in kidney function, size, and other measures of disease severity have been demonstrated along with a superior pharmacologic profile in preclinical studies compared to Regulus' first-generation compound, RGLS4326. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Polycystic Kidney Disease.

AL1311: AceLink Therapeutics, Inc.

AL1311 is a highly potent NRF2 activator that is being developed for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney disease (ADPKD). AL1311 is different from other electrophilic and reactive NRF2 activators because it works by disrupting the protein-protein interaction between NRF2 and its regulatory protein Keap1. Non-reactive NRF2 activators have the potential to have better specificity for NRF2 activation and therefore a better safety profile. Currently, the drug is in Preclinical stage of development for the treatment of Polycystic Kidney Disease.

The Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Polycystic Kidney Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Polycystic Kidney Disease Treatment.

Polycystic Kidney Disease Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Polycystic Kidney Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Polycystic Kidney Disease market

Polycystic Kidney Disease Companies

Polycystic Kidney Diseases pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Polycystic Kidney Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Polycystic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Polycystic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Polycystic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryPolycystic Kidney Disease: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentPolycystic Kidney Disease– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Tamibarotene: Rege Nephro Co., Ltd.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)RGLS8429: Regulus Therapeutics Inc.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsAL1311: AceLink Therapeutics, Inc.Inactive ProductsPolycystic Kidney Disease Key CompaniesPolycystic Kidney Disease Key ProductsPolycystic Kidney Disease- Unmet NeedsPolycystic Kidney Disease- Market Drivers and BarriersPolycystic Kidney Disease- Future Perspectives and ConclusionPolycystic Kidney Disease Analyst ViewsPolycystic Kidney Disease Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

