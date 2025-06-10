403
EU And India Call For Respect Of International Law In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 10 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) and India called on Tuesday for full respect of international law in the Gaza Strip emphasizing the urgent need to uphold international humanitarian law and to ensure the immediate, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to affected civilians.
This came during the first EU-India Strategic Dialogue held today in Brussels with the participation of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and India's Minister of Foreign Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
On the issue of counterterrorism, both sides condemned the recent attack in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in a number of casualties.
They stressed that every country, including India, has the right and responsibility to protect its citizens from acts of terrorism. They also announced plans to hold a dedicated counterterrorism dialogue later this year.
Regarding the crisis in Ukraine, the two sides reiterated the need to achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law and the UN Charter.
In the field of maritime security, both sides welcomed the enhanced cooperation in the Indian Ocean in recent years, highlighting the operational arrangements between the EU Naval Force missions (ATALANTA and ASPIDES) and the Indian Navy.
They also agreed to launch a comprehensive dialogue on space, with the first session expected to take place in the last quarter of 2025.
They affirmed the importance of a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, recognizing it as a strategically vital area of mutual interest.
The statement stressed the shared commitment of both parties to a rules-based international order and to promoting global peace, stability, and prosperity, based on common democratic values and converging strategic interests.
The EU High Representative welcomed India's confirmation of its interest in developing a security and defense partnership with the EU.
Both sides noted progress in consultations to launch negotiations on a Security of Information Agreement, underlining the importance of structured and secure information exchange. (end)
