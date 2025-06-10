Iran Vows To Hit Israel's Secret Nuclear Sites If Attacked

Iran's Supreme National Security Council issued a stark warning on Monday, June 9, declaring that any Israeli aggression targeting Iranian nuclear facilities would be met with an immediate counterstrike against Israel's alleged covert nuclear sites. The announcement followed Tehran's claim that it has obtained a trove of sensitive intelligence on Israel's nuclear program.

Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib asserted that Iranian agencies had acquired what he called a“major treasure” of documents detailing the Israeli nuclear infrastructure. Though the specifics were not disclosed, Iranian officials claim the intelligence provides the means to respond proportionately to attacks on their military or economic infrastructure.

In a press briefing, Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), confirmed the likely authenticity of some Iranian claims, noting that the reported information“appears to pertain to the Soreq Nuclear Research Center,” a facility south of Tel Aviv. However, he emphasized that there has been no official communication from Tehran on the matter, and the IAEA only inspects Soreq, not Israel's suspected military nuclear site in Dimona.

The Israeli government has not officially responded to the Iranian claims or Grossi's remarks. Nevertheless, Israeli media, including The Jerusalem Post, have reported concerns that the intelligence breach-if true-could compromise national security. Iranian state-aligned outlets further reported that translation teams have been mobilized to prepare the documents for phased release in Persian.

Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), called the intelligence haul a potential“Al-Aqsa Storm 2,” referencing the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. Salami suggested that the documents would improve Iran's precision in missile targeting. Iranian officials maintain that the disclosures could significantly alter the strategic balance in the region.

Meanwhile, Grossi raised concerns that an Israeli strike could harden Iran's resolve to pursue nuclear weapons. In a separate interview published on Jerusalem Post and broadcast by Israel's Channel 24, Grossi warned that“a potential attack could reinforce Iran's decision to abandon the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)” and push forward with weaponization. He acknowledged that Iran's deeply buried nuclear infrastructure would be“extremely difficult to destroy” with conventional force.

This latest escalation in rhetoric comes at a time when diplomatic talks over Iran's nuclear program have stalled. Iranian officials, rejecting a recent U.S. proposal as“unacceptable,” say they will deliver a counterproposal through mediators in Oman. Western nations-led by Germany, France, the UK, and the U.S.-are considering a formal resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors to increase pressure on Tehran.

As tensions mount, the geopolitical stakes are high. The West fears that Iran, despite its denials, is edging closer to weapon-grade uranium enrichment, with international pressure now centering on transparency and compliance. With the threat of a regional conflict looming, the coming weeks may prove decisive for nuclear diplomacy in the Middle East.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram