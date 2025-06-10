American Land Title Association Announces Chris Morton As Chief Executive Officer

Morton previously served as ALTA's senior vice president of public affairs and chief advocacy officer. With more than 25 years of experience in the financial services sector, he has played a key role on ALTA's Executive Team, leading the association's public policy, political engagement and advocacy strategies. Morton has collaborated closely with ALTA leadership and industry partners to advance the title insurance industry's role in protecting homebuyers and their property rights. He has been recognized as a Top Lobbyist by The Hill newspaper and named as one of the 500 Most Influential People Shaping Policy by Washingtonian magazine.

"I am humbled by the industry's faith and trust in me," Morton said. "Our leadership remains deeply committed to continuing ALTA's legacy of promoting the title industry and the tens of thousands of title professionals across the country. These dedicated individuals work every day to protect the American Dream of homeownership in their communities. As we continue to tackle challenges like housing supply and affordability, I'm excited to lead an association dedicated to meaningful progress."

"Our focus remains on executing our core mission, supporting our members and continuing to build an association that reflects our values," added David Townsend MTP, NTP, ALTA's president-elect. "Chris has demonstrated success in numerous roles over his career, and we are confident he will build on the great work of the association."

The American Land Title Association , founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing more than 6,000 title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, independent abstracters, title searchers, and real estate attorneys, most of which are small businesses.

