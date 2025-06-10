Cooper Aerobics Partners With Parker University

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medical fitness test now available at two Parker locations

DALLAS, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper Wellness Strategies (CWS), a Cooper Aerobics company, announces a partnership with Parker University, bringing the medically validated CooperFitTM cardiovascular fitness test to two Parker University locations in North Texas. CooperFit testing is offered at Parker Chiropractic clinics in Dallas and Irving to Parker Chiropractic Clinic patients and Parker University faculty, staff and students. This collaboration will make it easier than ever for individuals to measure and improve their cardiovascular health, one of the most powerful predictors of longevity and overall wellness. Individuals interested in learning more about CooperFitTM or scheduling a test at one of the Parker University Clinic locations are encouraged to call 972.438.9355.

The collaboration between Cooper Wellness Strategies and Parker University includes CooperFit testing protocols and procedures offered as learning opportunities during Parker University student curriculum. Dr. Tyler Cooper, Cooper Aerobics President and CEO, provided content for the Parker curriculum additions.

“This partnership with Parker University is a major step in making cardiovascular fitness testing a standard component of preventive health,” said Tyler C. Cooper, MD, MPH, President and CEO of Cooper Aerobics.“We know fitness is a vital signTM, and expanding access to the CooperFitTM test will allow more people to take control of their health in a scientifically-validated way.”

This medical test takes only minutes to complete and uses a one-mile walk, 12-minute run or 1.5-mile run to measure the patient's cardiovascular efficiency. Once the patient completes the test, they'll receive their score, or“number” and personalized guidelines to maintain and/or improve. This test provides an accurate and validated prediction of a person's cardiovascular fitness level, ranging from very poor, poor, fair, good, excellent and superior.

Research from the Cooper Center Longitudinal Study (CCLS) shows that even moving from the“Very Poor” to“Poor” category can:



Lower the risk of heart disease, dementia and diabetes

Reduce mortality risk by 58% and increase longevity by up to six years Improve cognitive function, energy levels and overall well-being



“We are honored to collaborate with the iconic Cooper Aerobics organization through CooperFit,” said Dr. William E. Morgan, President of Parker University.“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing health and wellness through evidence-based practices, innovation, and community engagement. It has been a privilege to work alongside a legacy institution that has shaped preventive health for generations.”

For more than 50 years, Cooper Clinic has led the way in preventive medicine and longevity research. The CooperFitTM test measures predicted VO2 max, the body's ability to consume oxygen, which is a stronger predictor of long-term health. By measuring fitness as a vital sign, just like tracking blood pressure or cholesterol, Cooper has proven a patient can see major improvements in their health and wellness. Unlike traditional gym-based fitness tests, the CooperFitTM test is a science-backed assessment meant to be used as a vital sign and designed for individuals.

About Cooper Aerobics

Cooper Aerobics in Dallas serves as the headquarters for six health and wellness companies, founded in 1970 by Kenneth H. Cooper, MD, MPH . Cooper Aerobics is the health and wellness resource that bases its recommendations on its world-leading body of data and expertise. Through the array of services Cooper offers under the leadership of President and CEO Tyler C. Cooper, MD, MPH , millions have been inspired to make good health a habit, helping improve their quality and quantity of life. Since 1995, Cooper Wellness Strategies has helped build healthier communities across the United States by providing its services to medical and commercial fitness centers and residential and senior living communities. With research-backed programs, expert guidance and science-driven medical fitness assessments in the CooperFit test, Cooper empowers individuals to live longer, healthier lives. For more information, call 866.906.2667 (COOP) or visit cooperaerobics.com . For updates, follow Cooper Aerobics on Facebook or Instagram .

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its renowned chiropractic program, as well as master's degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University has the second-largest chiropractic cohort of any campus worldwide. Parker University has been recognized as an Honor Roll Institution by Great Colleges to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards and as a Best Texas Online College by Forbes.

Media Contact:

Pam Czerlinsky