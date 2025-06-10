Bowers Plumbing & Remodel Saves Hundreds Of Thousands Of Bees During Historic Downtown Puyallup Remodel

A view inside the wall of the 1938 Puyallup home reveals the extensive honey bee supercolony.

An Unexpected Discovery Leads to One of the Largest Known Residential Bee Rescues in Washington State

- Joe Bowers, owner of Bowers Plumbing & RemodelPUYALLUP, WA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What began as a routine home remodel in downtown Puyallup quickly evolved into something far more significant when the team at Bowers Plumbing & Remodel uncovered an extensive beehive hidden within the walls of a 1938 residence. The hive, estimated to be over 30 years old, was home to hundreds of thousands of honey bees-a rare and extraordinary find in an urban residential setting.Rather than remove or exterminate the hive, the company made the decision to engage Michael A. Pernorio III of Pernorio Enterprises LLC, a local beekeeper and former member of the Pierce County Beekeeping Association, to lead a safe and humane relocation effort.“When we opened up the walls and saw the size and health of the colony, we knew we had a responsibility to handle it the right way,” said Joe Bowers, owner of Bowers Plumbing & Remodel.“We didn't just find bees-we found a supercolony, and we knew it needed to be preserved.”MORE THAN JUST A PLUMBERThis moment served as a notable example of environmental stewardship in action, demonstrating how small decisions on the job site can have lasting ecological and community impact.While many contractors may have considered the hive a nuisance or liability, Bowers Plumbing & Remodel took a different approach, guided by its company values: Integrity, Stewardship, Accountability, and Family.“We didn't just save a house, we helped protect a vital part of our ecosystem,” Bowers added.“Doing the right thing still matters, and we want our kids, customers, and community to see that in action.”A HIVE WITH GLOBAL IMPORTANCEThe ecological value of the hive is immense. According to national estimates:▪️Hundreds of thousands of bees can pollinate over 200 million flowers per day, supporting everything from local gardens to large-scale farms.▪️Bees contribute more than $15 billion annually to U.S. agriculture. A hive of this size could support tens of thousands of dollars in crop value over its lifetime.▪️One in every three bites of food humans eat is made possible by bee pollination, affecting key crops like apples, almonds, coffee, and chocolate.Beyond agriculture, honey bees are essential for sustaining native plant life, feeding wild birds, and supporting entire ecosystems. Their decline in recent years has raised global concerns about food security and environmental health.SAFE RELOCATION AND ONGOING MONITORINGThe hive had spread extensively through the home's interior walls, with honeycomb structures integrated between framing, insulation, and plaster. Under the guidance of Pernorio, the removal and relocation process took several days of meticulous work. Special care was taken to preserve the structural integrity of the hive and ensure the safe transfer of the queen and colony to a more sustainable location outside city limits.“This was a once-in-a-lifetime discovery,” said Michael Pernorio.“You rarely find a colony of this age, size, and health, especially in a city home. It's a testament to what happens when nature is left undisturbed.”A LEGACY BEYOND CONSTRUCTIONFor Bowers Plumbing & Remodel, the experience has become more than just an unusual project-it's a story about leadership, responsibility, and the role small businesses can play in protecting the environment.“We're not just plumbers,” said Bowers.“We're problem-solvers, protectors, and people who care deeply about our community. This project gave us a chance to show what we stand for.”The rescue and relocation of the hive demonstrate how everyday work can intersect with environmental responsibility. In choosing preservation over removal, Bowers Plumbing & Remodel contributed not only to the success of a remodel but also to the protection of a vital ecological resource.ABOUT BOWERS PLUMBING & REMODELBowers Plumbing & Remodel is a locally owned and operated plumbing and remodeling company based in Puyallup. With a reputation built on trust, craftsmanship, and community values, Bowers Plumbing & Remodel offers a full range of residential plumbing and renovation services-from water heater installations to full-scale home remodels.

