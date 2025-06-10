403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Roxy Manning Launches The Iconic Midlife With Roxy Manning Podcast: A Bold, Brilliant Rebrand Of Life After 40
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This isn't a quiet era. It's the main event-and The Iconic Midlife with Roxy Manning is claiming the mic.
Each week, Roxy brings her signature wit, warmth, and insider access to conversations with powerhouse guests-from global change-makers to under-the-radar disruptors you'll be glad you met here first. Launch week features real estate mogul and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor, women's health trailblazer Dr. Louise Newson, and dynamic entrepreneur Lora Peterson. The premiere also includes a solo episode in which Roxy shares the personal story behind launching the show and why she's calling bullsh*t on midlife invisibility.
"Midlife isn't a crisis-it's a catalyst," says Manning. "I created this show for women who aren't done dreaming, building, exploring, or shaking things up. Whether you're navigating menopause, chasing reinvention, or learning to love your laugh lines-or your filters-this space is for you."*
Listeners can expect weekly episodes covering everything from hormonal health and dating over 40, to style, purpose, friendship, finance, and ambition at every age. The show offers a mix of raw solo episodes, expert interviews, and powerful storytelling-always grounded in humor, honesty, and sisterhood.
The Iconic Midlife with Roxy Manning is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes drop weekly on Tuesdays starting June 10th at
Roxy Manning is a Gen X mom, entertainment host, journalist, and lifestyle expert whose career highlights include covering the Oscars, BFI London Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, and Paris Fashion Week. She's interviewed A-listers from Cate Blanchett to Salma Hayek and worked with brands like Virgin Atlantic, L'Oréal, and Procter & Gamble. With The Iconic Midlife with Roxy Manning, she's bringing her media savvy and curious, truth-seeking spirit to the conversations women over 40 actually want to hear.
Each week, Roxy brings her signature wit, warmth, and insider access to conversations with powerhouse guests-from global change-makers to under-the-radar disruptors you'll be glad you met here first. Launch week features real estate mogul and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor, women's health trailblazer Dr. Louise Newson, and dynamic entrepreneur Lora Peterson. The premiere also includes a solo episode in which Roxy shares the personal story behind launching the show and why she's calling bullsh*t on midlife invisibility.
"Midlife isn't a crisis-it's a catalyst," says Manning. "I created this show for women who aren't done dreaming, building, exploring, or shaking things up. Whether you're navigating menopause, chasing reinvention, or learning to love your laugh lines-or your filters-this space is for you."*
Listeners can expect weekly episodes covering everything from hormonal health and dating over 40, to style, purpose, friendship, finance, and ambition at every age. The show offers a mix of raw solo episodes, expert interviews, and powerful storytelling-always grounded in humor, honesty, and sisterhood.
The Iconic Midlife with Roxy Manning is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes drop weekly on Tuesdays starting June 10th at
Roxy Manning is a Gen X mom, entertainment host, journalist, and lifestyle expert whose career highlights include covering the Oscars, BFI London Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, and Paris Fashion Week. She's interviewed A-listers from Cate Blanchett to Salma Hayek and worked with brands like Virgin Atlantic, L'Oréal, and Procter & Gamble. With The Iconic Midlife with Roxy Manning, she's bringing her media savvy and curious, truth-seeking spirit to the conversations women over 40 actually want to hear.
This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease. For further information, visit .
SOURCE Roxy Manning
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Kinesis Network Launches Revolutionary Compute Optimization Platform
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
CommentsNo comment