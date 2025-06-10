LG MAINTAINS GLOBAL & NORTH AMERICAN DOMINANCE IN OLED TV MARKET
Today, LG offers the widest lineup of OLED TVs from 42 thru 97-inch screen sizes, as well as innovative OLED TV solutions including the OLED T – the world's first transparent 4K OLED TV and a Time Magazine Best Inventions of 2024 honoree. For more information on the complete lineup of 2025 LG TVs, visit LG .
1 Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2024. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party's own risk. Visit for more details
2 Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US, CA, TV, Display Segment: OLED, Unit Share, 3 ME March 2025
About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, consumer electronics products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year.
