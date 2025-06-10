LG MAINTAINS GLOBAL & NORTH AMERICAN DOMINANCE IN OLED TV MARKET

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since their introduction in 2013, LG's OLED TVs have been critically acclaimed year-over-year for their stunning picture quality, delivering perfect blacks and vibrant colors for an unparalleled viewing experience. LG has led the OLED TV segment by consistently pushing the boundaries of self-emissive display technology, building a legacy of innovation and excellence in the global premium TV market. At CES 2025 earlier this year, LG's OLED evo G5 was awarded the coveted Best in Show Award by CNET Group. As the world's first true wireless OLED TV, the latest M5 series delivers wireless audio and video transmission.

Today, LG offers the widest lineup of OLED TVs from 42 thru 97-inch screen sizes, as well as innovative OLED TV solutions including the OLED T – the world's first transparent 4K OLED TV and a Time Magazine Best Inventions of 2024 honoree. For more information on the complete lineup of 2025 LG TVs, visit LG .

1 Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2024. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party's own risk. Visit for more details

2 Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US, CA, TV, Display Segment: OLED, Unit Share, 3 ME March 2025

