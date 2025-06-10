Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2025 Assets Under Management


2025-06-10 04:31:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2025 totaled $170.9 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $83.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $87.5 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of May 31, 2025 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities $19,683
Global Discovery 1,825
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,615
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,719
Franchise 778
Global Equity Team
Global Equity 355
Non-U.S. Growth 14,263
China Post-Venture3 117
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity 4,960
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,486
Value Income 16
International Value Group
International Value 49,518
International Explorer 746
Global Special Situations 20
Global Value Team
Global Value 31,590
Select Equity 326
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,792
Credit Team
High Income 12,377
Credit Opportunities 318
Floating Rate 88
Developing World Team
Developing World 4,650
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak 2,138
Antero Peak Hedge 254
International Small-Mid Team
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,660
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained 930
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,070
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,617
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $170,911

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $116.7 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).
3 The China Post-Venture strategy is currently in the process of being wound down.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ...
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


MENAFN10062025004107003653ID1109658120

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search