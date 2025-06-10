EOG Resources To Present At Upcoming Conference

HOUSTON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG ) is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power, Renewables and Mining Conference at 10:30 a.m. Central time (11:30 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, June 24. Jeffrey R. Leitzell, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG ) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit .

Investor Contacts

Pearce Hammond 713-571-4684

Neel Panchal 713-571-4884

Shelby O'Connor 713-571-4560

Media Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

