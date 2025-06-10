JT Mckinley's Endless Horizon Unveils A Forgotten Chapter Of The American Southwest

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed historian and author JT McKinley invites readers into the untamed frontier of the 1840s with the release of Endless Horizon, a historical thriller where mysticism and reality collide. The first installment in a riveting new series, the novel captures a defining moment in the American Southwest, as competing cultures converge and a legendary artifact becomes the center of conflict, wonder, and destiny.Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Santa Fe Trail, Endless Horizon follows an unforgettable cast: a father and son from South Carolina, Spanish envoys on a royal quest, and a Navajo youth seeking his homeland. Their fates intertwine over a mysterious giant femur-rumored to belong to Viracocha, an ancient Incan deity said to possess divine powers. As the U.S. Army, the Catholic Church, and Queen Isabella II race to possess it, readers are taken on a suspense-filled journey through faith, power, and identity.“The past is not just a story; it's a tapestry of lives, beliefs, and struggles that shape our present,” says McKinley. That belief infuses every page of Endless Horizon, which combines rich historical research with spiritual depth and fast-paced action. The novel doesn't just recount the past-it illuminates it through complex characters and immersive storytelling.More than a historical epic, Endless Horizon explores themes of resilience, cultural collision, and the enduring will to survive. McKinley's veteran background and chaplaincy bring authenticity and insight to a story that is at once timeless and relevant.Blending genres-part thriller, part historical journey, and part spiritual odyssey-Endless Horizon promises to captivate fans of historical fiction and mystery alike. The novel is now available on Amazon , in major bookstores, and directly from the author's website at .About the AuthorJT McKinley is a historian, veteran, and former chaplain whose passion lies in uncovering the forgotten stories of history. His experience in military service and ministry deeply informs his writing, imbuing it with emotional resonance and historical accuracy. Endless Horizon is his latest work, weaving the mystical and the historical into a compelling and thought-provoking narrative. Learn more at .

