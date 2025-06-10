Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Received The Letters Of Credence From H.E. Dr. Mohamed Khaled, Newly Appointed Ambassador Of The People's Democratic Republic Of Algeria


2025-06-10 03:16:50
This morning, H.E. @ymahmoudali, Chairperson of the AU Commission, received the letters of credence from H.E. Dr. Mohamed Khaled, newly appointed Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia&Permanent Representative to the African Union.

The Chairperson commended Algeria's steadfast commitment to the AU&its instrumental role in advancing continental priorities.

The Chairperson&Amb. Khaled reaffirmed their shared resolve to further strengthen cooperation, with a particular focus on accelerating the implementation of Agenda 2063 in pursuit of Africa's shared prosperity&integration.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

