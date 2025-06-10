Roku's 2025 Refresh Makes Pro Series Smarter, Sharper, Louder: Retail Optimism Abounds

Roku Inc. (ROKU) has rolled out its refreshed 2025 TV lineup in the United States, introducing updated Select, Plus, and Pro Series models.

The company's latest televisions are designed to enhance the user experience with improved visuals, upgraded audio, faster performance, and smarter features, all built on Roku's TV operating system.

The 2025 Pro Series televisions are outfitted with Smart Picture Max, an advanced AI-based system that fine-tunes picture settings in real-time for an improved viewing experience.

The Pro Series delivers ultra-detailed visuals with over 100 billion image-processing operations per frame, along with advanced display technologies like Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, and QLED color.

It sports an enhanced audio with Roku Soundstage, Dolby Atmos speakers, and improved tuning.

Roku's Plus Series now incorporates technologies once limited to the Pro Series, such as Smart Picture Max and mini-LED backlighting.

These mid-tier TVs also feature a built-in subwoofer, a faster processor, enhanced cable management, and an integrated remote finder for user convenience.

Roku's 2025 TV lineup also features smarter software across all models, including tools such as Daily Trivia, personalized sports highlights, and Bluetooth Headphone Mode.

Even the budget-friendly Select Series now supports HDR10+ and Dolby Audio. TV sizes range from 24” to 85”, with the Plus and Pro Series available in 55”, 65”, and 75” options.

Prices start under $130, and the TVs are sold at major retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and Target.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Roku changed to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' the previous day.

ROKU's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:00 p.m. ET on Jun.10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user cheered the stock's rise above the $80 mark.

Roku stock has gained 8% in 2025 and over 38% in the last 12 months.

