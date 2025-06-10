Sprouts Farmers Market Formally Commits To Break Ground In Carson A First For The City

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sprouts Farmers Market Formally Commits to Break Ground in CarsonA First for the City-and a Major Step Toward Healthy, Inclusive LivingThe City of Carson held a press conference on Thursday, June 5, 2025, to announce the lease signing and start of construction of a new Sprouts Farmers Market located at 619 E. University Drive (North Carson). This marks a significant milestone in the city's continued effort to improve access to fresh, nutritious, and affordable food for its residents. The location is the site of a former 99 Cents store.Sprouts Farmers Market is a nationally recognized grocer known for its wide selection of fresh, natural, and organic products. The upcoming store will feature locally grown produce, plant-based foods, bulk items, natural household products, and affordable health and wellness goods. With over 400 locations across the United States, Sprouts has built a strong reputation for promoting healthy lifestyles at accessible prices. This location will be the first Sprouts in the City of Carson.Often referred to as the "Jewel of the South Bay," Carson grows as a destination city. The arrival of Sprouts aligns with the city's broader vision to attract high-quality amenities and services that enhance the well-being of its diverse community. While the path to this development required persistence from the mayor and city council and collaboration, its realization reflects the city's unwavering commitment to strategic growth and health equity.“This is a monumental moment for Carson,” said Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes.“The arrival of Sprouts Farmers Market is a significant step in providing our residents access to fresh, nutritious, affordable food options. We've worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this development to fruition, and I'm proud to see Carson continue to thrive with such an exciting addition to our city.”The introduction of Sprouts reinforces Carson's dedication to fostering a healthier future for all residents, ensuring that access to nutritious food is not a luxury but a standard, regardless of background or neighborhood.Updates on construction progress and additional community enhancements will be shared in the coming months as the City of Carson continues its commitment to building a vibrant, inclusive, and health-focused future.About the City of CarsonThe City of Carson was incorporated on February 20, 1968, and adopted the City motto "Future Unlimited." Carson is located in the South Bay area of Los Angeles County and covers approximately 20 square miles. It is a general law city with a council-city manager form of government.###

Erica Marie Guico

City of Carson- Public Information Office

+1 310-952-1740

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.