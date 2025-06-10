Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
J & K Heatwave: 4 More Searing Days Ahead

2025-06-10 03:12:36
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is in the grip of a severe heatwave, with the Meteorological Department forecasting no respite for at least the next four days. Tuesday saw temperatures soar well above normal across both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, disrupting daily life and prompting health advisories.

Jammu recorded its hottest day of the season at a blistering 44.4°C, which is 5.6°C above normal. Other parts of the Jammu region also reported extreme temperatures-Katra at 40.6°C, Banihal at 33.6°C, Batote at 33.3°C, and Bhaderwah at 33.4°C, all several degrees above seasonal averages.

The Kashmir valley too felt the heat. Srinagar, the summer capital, touched 33.5°C, significantly above the norm. Qazigund witnessed temperatures 7.3°C above normal, while Pahalgam, Kupwara, Kokernag, and even Gulmarg-usually known for its cool climate-reported unusually high temperatures.

Local authorities have urged residents to stay indoors during peak hours, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and remain hydrated. Health advisories have been issued to especially caution the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

With temperatures expected to remain high until the weekend, the heatwave is testing public endurance and raising concerns over water scarcity, crop stress, and urban heat exposure.

The MeT Department has advised people to remain alert and follow safety guidelines until the heatwave subsides.

